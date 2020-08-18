Helvic Dream takes advantage of ease in ground at Roscommon

Placed on his two previous starts, at Down Royal and Galway, the Noel Meade-trained Helvic Dream made it third-time-lucky when landing the featured Foran Equine Irish EBF 2-Y-0 Auction Race, run in soft ground, in Roscommon on Tuesday.

Patiently handled by Chris Hayes, the gelded son of Power came with a well-timed challenge to take command in the final furlong and beat favourite Xian Express by three and a half lengths, with long-time leader Vormir a head away third.

“I’m delighted with him,” declared Noel Meade, “He’s strong and stays and I’d say he’ll always be better with an ease. He’s certainly worth his place in the final of this series (in Naas, in October).”

The opening Irish Stallion Farms 2-Y-0 Maiden went to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Zoffany colt Sherpa, ridden by Donnacha, which opened his account, at the third attempt, holding off Maker Of Kings by two and a quarter lengths.

“He’s a bit of a slow learner,” stated the winning rider. “He has always worked nicely at home, but was disappointing on his first two starts. He handled the ground well enough and did it well today, although he was a bit green when he got to the front.”

Donnacha O’Brien came tantalisingly close to completing a double on brother Joseph’s 9/4 favourite Cosmic Horizon in the Hydrotech Handicap, but failed by a nose to arch-rival Colin Keane on board Scorched Earth, trained for Sean Jones by Ger Lyons, which held on, despite wandering under pressure in the final furlong.

The winning trainer admitted: “He has the ability and had enough chances in maidens, so we tried the handicap route. He loves that soft ground and this was long overdue. Colin deserves full credit for tonight’s win.”