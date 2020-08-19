York Tips: Ten furlongs and long straight to suit Kameko

The Juddmonte International Stakes, the headline act of the Ebor Festival at York, is always a cracking contest and this year’s renewal looks an absolute belter.

The market is headed by Ghaiyyath but, while Charlie Appleby’s charge unquestionably deserves to be favourite, whether he deserves to be quite so short is open to debate.

The five-year-old already has two top-level successes to his name this season but holes can be picked in both his Coronation Cup win at Newmarket and his Coral-Eclipse triumph at Sandown.

Anthony Van Dyck, winless in seven starts since landing last season’s Derby, got within two and a half lengths of Ghaiyyath at Newmarket while Stradivarius was third over a trip always likely to be too sharp for him.

Ghaiyyath’s Eclipse win is harder to knock given he got the better of Enable before the dual Arc heroine went on to win a record third King George in scintillating fashion. However, John Gosden made it clear before the Eclipse that Enable wasn’t at peak fitness for her first run of the season and, over a trip short of her optimum, that rustiness showed at the business end of proceedings.

It still took a fine effort by Ghaiyyath to prevail but it perhaps wasn’t quite as impressive as it looks on paper.

He does look better than ever this season but he will have to give weight to all four of his rivals today and, at only a fraction of odds against, there are enough reasons to take him on.

Like Ghaiyyath, Magical is bidding to complete a Group 1 hat-trick for the season and Aidan O’Brien’s mare looks sure to put up a bold bid while Lord North was mightily impressive when winning the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out.

However, three-year-olds have won four of the last six renewals of this race and Kameko is taken by strike a blow for the Classic generation by landing the spoils.

A Group 1 winner as a two-year-old, Kameko began this season with a bang when lowering the colours of Pinatubo to win the 2000 Guineas in a track-record time.

That win prompted connections to roll the dice in the Derby but he was always a doubtful stayer over a mile and a half and the way the race unfolded at Epsom was never going to suit Andrew Balding’s charge.

Dropped back to a mile, Kameko also had to settle for fourth in the Sussex Stakes last time out but on that occasion he was boxed in with nowhere to go up the straight and finished on the bridle, a classic Goodwood hard-luck story.

Today he tackles 10 furlongs for the first time and there’s reason to believe that could be his optimum trip. Kameko is by Kitten’s Joy, who also sired Roaring Lion for the same ownership and that colt excelled over a mile and a quarter with his finest hour coming with a devastating display in the 2018 Juddmonte.

The long straight at York really played to Roaring Lion’s strengths and the expectation is Kameko will relish it too. Should that prove the case, Ghaiyyath may struggle to repel a younger rival to whom he must give 7lbs.

It could be a great day for champion jockey Oisín Murphy as the lightly-raced Darain is fancied to get the better of Mogul in the Group 2 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes.

Having disappointed in his first two starts this season, Mogul got back to winning ways when scoring at Group 3 level at Goodwood last time out but he may have to improve further to deny the unbeaten Darain, a full-brother to Too Darn Hot and Lah Ti Dar.

Darain has some way to go to live up to his illustrious siblings but the early – if limited – evidence is encouraging. where at York, Cloudbridge can build on the promise of his debut success at Leicester in the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

Justanotherbottle makes each-way appeal in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap, and Make My Day should go close in the Sky Bet Handicap.

Selections

1.45: Justanotherbottle (Each-way)

2.15: Cloudbridge

2.45: Darain (NB)

3.15: Kameko (Nap)

3.45: Make My Day