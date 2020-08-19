Killarney and Sligo Tips: Chiricahua can defy 9lb rise in Kingdom Gold Cup

Chiricahua can defy a 9lb rise for his recent Down Royal maiden win when he goes into handicap company for the first time in the Kingdom Gold Cup, the feature on day one of Killarney’s August meeting.

Ger Lyons thought enough of the horse to run him in the Irish Derby despite being a maiden and not having had a previous run this season. While aware he was, to a degree, tilting at windmills it was a sign of confidence in the horse.

He struggled that day and there was always the chance it might leave its mark, but he duly won his maiden, leaving behind a mark of 82 off which he would surely have been a handicap good thing.

He is 9lbs higher today but still appeals as being well handicapped and, from a great draw next to the rails, he can race prominently throughout, and his class can see him through once more.

Snowy Owl can make his experience count in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden which gets the four-day meeting underway.

Donnacha O’Brien’s colt ran with promise on his first two outings but stepped up on those efforts when racing over a mile and half a furlong on his third start. Proven in testing ground, he can take this at the expense of interesting newcomer Rekero.

The last-named cost 725,000 guineas as a yearling and is closely related to a couple of horses which were smart in testing conditions. While Joseph O’Brien’s runners usually step up for a run, this looks a likely type for him.

After 13 runs, Myrcella is still a maiden but she has been in good form or late and can gain overdue reward for her consistency when she lines up for the Muckross Handicap.

Proven in testing conditions and having the assistance of Colin Keane this time, she is preferred to Plugged In, who showed enough recently to suggest he could be up to winning a race off his lowly mark.

Canford Light is turning out quickly after finishing fifth on Sunday in Cork but he makes plenty of appeal in the River Laune Apprentice Handicap.

Not much went right for him in Sunday’s race and he did well to finish as close as he did. The extra furlong of today’s race will be of benefit to Tom Mullins’ three-year-old and he can take this at the expense of Brilliant Question. The latter ran well on testing ground here last year and her most recent outing, at Ballinrobe, suggests she will appreciate trying this trip for the first time.

In Sligo, Willie Mullins and Paul Townend can continue their fine run by taking the opening race, the Kilcawley Construction Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, with Shewearsitwell. She looked a smart sort when justifying heavy support in a Galway bumper on her recent debut and has been found a good opportunity to follow up on her first start over hurdles.

Debutant Morning Beatrice is an interesting rival. She is related to Morning Run and Morning Supreme, who were smart sorts for Willie Mullins, and the market for Joseph O’Brien’s newcomer will tell a tale.

KILLARNEY

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Snowy Owl (nb)

1:30 Fearless Girl

2:00 Myrcella

2:30 Chiricahua (nap)

3:00 Canford Light

3:30 Salsa

4:05 Bolivar

4:40 Vita Veritas

Next Best

1:00 Rekero

1:30 Tuned For Power

2:00 Plugged In

2:30 Zenon

3:00 Brilliant Question

3:30 Lugnaquilla

4:05 Barbados

4:40 Dream Point

SLIGO

Tommy Lyons

1:50 Shewearsitwell

2:20 She’stherightone

2:50 Talk Of The Town

3:20 Derby De Thaix

3:50 Finding Joy

4:25 Walking On Glass

4:55 Alvarez

Next Best

1:50 Morning Beatrice

2:20 Mr Moondance

2:50 Friary Rock

3:20 Boston Babe

3:50 My Manekineko

4:25 In Your Shadow

4:55 Eric Carmen