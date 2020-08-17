Finest Evermore makes taking jumping debut for Mullins

Although an unbackable price and entitled to win, it was hard not to be taken by the winning jumps debut for Finest Evermore in the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Hurdle at Tipperary.

Winner of a Cork bumper on her first start for Willie Mullins, she was trying two and a half miles for the first time and, carrying the colours of John Turner also for the first time, loved every yard of it.

Perhaps the most impressive facet of this hurdling debut was her jumping, as she seemed to measure almost every one of the flights perfectly and simply scooted clear from the turn in to win on the bridle. There is plenty more to come from the exciting five-year-old.

For winning jockey Paul Townend, it was a fourth win in his last four rides, and seventh from eight in the last fortnight.

“I’m very lucky to be riding such good horses for Willie,” said Townend. “They should be winning and thankfully they are, and long may it last.

“She does it at the track. She wouldn’t be flashy at home by any means but at the track is where it counts, and she produces at the course. That’s two runs for us and two very impressive performances.

“She has a lot of it done. We schooled her during the week and you’d know by her the first time she went down there David Mullins rode her and she knew her job well. So, it was easy for me to keep it simple and let her pop away there in front. She stays galloping well and handled the ground no problem.

We don’t know what’s there when we go for her, she does it without being asked, and hopefully when we do have to look for a bit more that it’s there.

Conditions were very testing throughout the day, and that was evident from the first race, the MansionBet Faller Insurance 3YO Maiden Hurdle, which went to Merry Poppins. Trained in Cloyne by James Motherway and ridden by Dylan Robinson, the hurdling debutant was off the pace early, moved closer three out and ran on well in the closing stages to beat Differentiate, with odds-on favourite Calidus Mirabilis a well-beaten fourth.

There was another upset in the second race, the Junction Handicap Hurdle, as 66-1 chance Billy’s Angel landed the spoils for Conor McNamara and trainer Adrian Murray. He jumped to the front at the fourth-last, picked up nicely for pressure in the straight and good jumps at the last couple of flights ensured the well-backed Rock On Seamie could never quite mount a serious challenge.

McNamara doubled up aboard The Reaping Race in the second division of the three-mile handicap. Riding for his father, Eric, he had to be strong to get his mount up in the closing stages to deny Minella Away by the minimum margin, with Don’t Let Go third, a distance clear of the remainder.

Billy's Angel and Conor McNamara win the Junction Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

Darragh O’Keeffe maintained the momentum of his good start since the resumption of racing by taking the MansionBet Proud To Support Irish Racing Handicap Hurdle on the Ray Hackett-trained Happy Jacky. The winner was a long way clear when getting into the bottom of the last hurdle, but it only checked his progress slightly and he recovered quickly to win readily.

Shane Fenelon gave the Dusty Sheehy-trained Rudy Catrail a well-judged ride from the front to take the first division of the three-mile handicap hurdle. The seven-pound claimer established a clear advantage early on, got his mount into a good rhythm of galloping and jumping, and he was still more than 25 lengths clear turning for home. Warreedy emerged from the pack as the only credible danger but could not get close to the all-the-way winner.

Breakeven looked a smart sort when making a winning debut in the Racing Again August 27 Bumper.

Trained by Tom Mullins and giving Hugh McOwan the third winner of his career, the two-time point to point winner led a furlong out and picked up again after idling to hold off Mason City.