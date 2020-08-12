Three more for Murtagh at Gowran Park

The form of the Johnny Murtagh yard has been one of the highlights of the season since the return of racing, and he brought his tally for the season to 32 with a near 438-1 treble at Gowran Park.

Lord Rapscallion’s smooth success in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Handicap gave him the first leg. Baraniya threatened late on but the winner had moved particularly well through the race and readily held that challenger at bay.

The grey had given Nikita Kane the first win of her career when successful at Bellewstown and this win brought her tally to three, meaning her claim will now be cut from 10lbs to 7lbs.

Another grey, Springbank, secured the second leg for Murtagh by running away with the MansionBet Supporting Irish Racing McEnery Cup. Wearing a hood for the first time, he raced prominently under Gary Halpin, quickened clear early in the straight, and won without ever facing a serious challenge.

Laggata made it three on the day for Murtagh when winning the first division of the Irish EBF Supporting Irish Champions Weekend Fillies’ Maiden. Danny Sheehy took his time aboard the 9-4 favourite, made a forward move early in the straight and his mount picked up well to race home clear of Orchid Gardens.

The feature was the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hurry Harriet Stakes and it went to Laburnum, who led home a Ballydoyle one-two.

A good fourth in the Irish Oaks on her previous outing, the lightly raced filly raced prominently over this shorter trip, quickened to lead when her stablemate Ennistymon raced middle into the straight, and ran on stoutly under pressure to win for Seamie Heffernan.

Of the winner, whose career began with a win over course and distance, Heffernan said: “Smart filly. Her couple of runs since have been good. It wasn’t an easy decision between her and Ennistymon but it was the right one today.

“They’re two very good fillies, and on different days there could be different results. She’s a relaxed filly with a little turn of foot, and the trip doesn’t really matter.”

It has taken four trainers, 11 jockeys and sixteen goes but Jungle Jungle is a maiden no more. Now with Tony Martin and ridden for the first time by Heffernan, the four-year-old finished strongly to snatch victory in the first division of the MansionBet Handicap over one mile one and a half furlongs.

Unfortunately for the winning rider, who is just back from a suspension picked up in France, he was given a four-day ban for interference.