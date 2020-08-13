Tramore and Leopardstown tips: Patrol can follow up recent maiden success

Two meetings today, with the Flat racing getting underway first, at Leopardstown, and Dawn Patrol can follow up his recent maiden success when he lines up for the listed Vinnie Roe Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt was long odds-on to make the breakthrough last time and, while it was not quite that easy, he won well in the end and should really relish today’s step up to a mile and six furlongs.

He has the potential to develop into a Cup horse for next year and this can be another steppingstone towards that. Sunchart and Shoshone Warrior should also go well at decent prices.

Angel Palm can get off the mark in the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden. Ger Lyons’ filly was strongly fancied to make a winning debut over course and distance but not much went her way that day and, to be fair, her jockey did not give her a hard race in the straight.

Nevertheless, she was not beaten too far into fourth place behind Oodnadatta, subsequent Group 3 winner Minaun and Galway maiden winner Meala. A couple of places behind Angel Palm was Shale, who won a Gowran maiden on her next start and a Group 3 after that.

Clearly that was a hot race and Angel Palm can give it further substance by accounting for Curragh maiden runner-up Harannda. The latter was touched off by Thunder Beauty last time, with subsequent maiden winner Sloane Peterson behind.

Tramore’s August festival gets underway this afternoon and Ballyegan Hero can take the opener, the Three Ireland Rated Novice Chase, for John Joe Walsh and Phillip Enright. The nine-year-old has plenty of experience over fences and there are numerous bits of form in there that would make him hard to beat.

His recent spin over hurdles, in which he finished runner-up to Sean Says, should have put him right for today’s assignment and he can get off the mark over the larger obstacles. Mystery Stowaway is the most interesting of his rivals.

Insane Bolt can get back to winning ways in the O’Neill’s Bar Rated Novice Hurdle. Gordon Elliott’s four-year-old won at Downpatrick last month and posted two good efforts in defeat since. He looks to have plenty more to give in this sphere and can make the most of the weight he receives from Alabaster and Chead Solas to notch a second win over hurdles.

TRAMORE

Tommy Lyons

4:40 Ballyegan Hero

5:10 Memory Tree

5:40 Bear Claws

6:15 Ingleby Mackenzie

6:45 Insane Bolt

7:15 Gotta Getaway

7:45 Penny Out

Next Best

4:40 Mystery Stowaway

5:10 Macho Mover

5:40 Kendancer

6:15 Goodbye Someday

6:45 Alabaster

7:15 Charlotte Wells

7:45 My Sister Sarah

LEOPARDSTOWN

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Angel Palm (nb)

1:30 Messidor

2:00 Divine Celt

2:30 Agitare

3:00 Fiscal Rules

3:30 Dawn Patrol (nap)

4:00 Lightning Amber

4:30 Thunder Kiss

Next Best

1:00 Harannda

1:30 Watercolormemories

2:00 Daayeb

2:30 Dark Pine

3:00 Etneya

3:30 Sunchart

4:00 Estepona Sun

4:30 Bella Brazil