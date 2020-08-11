Steel Bull loses three teeth in stalls incident

Subsequent still footage showed blood streaming from his mouth after the race
Steel Bull and Colin Keane win for trainer Michael O'Callaghan at Goodwood last month. Photo Healy Racing.
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 11:22 AM
Daragh Ó Conchúir

Steel Bull has had three teeth removed after a bizarre incident in the stalls that ruined his chances in the Group One Phoenix Stakes on Sunday.

The Clodovil colt banged his mouth after loading and it was evident something was amiss with the hitherto unbeaten juvenile as he faded tamely to finish seventh behind highly impressive victor Lucky Vega.

Subsequent still footage showed blood streaming from his mouth afterwards, with trainer Michael O’Callaghan revealing that his Group Two winner had broken some teeth.

The strapping grey underwent a dental procedure yesterday and will be placed on the easy list for a period, before dropping back in trip to five furlongs for the Group Two Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster in September.

The Tralee-born Curragh-based O’Callaghan was remarkably stoic about the misfortune, declaring himself relieved that his stable star had not suffered an even more severe injury. He is confident that Steel Bull will make a full recovery and give a true showing of his ability before the year is out.

“Steel Bull banged his head in the stalls and broke three front teeth” said O’Callaghan this evening. “Horses’ teeth are very hard, so he must have hit the stalls with some force to break them and I’d imagine he was seeing stars.

“He ran a very good race considering, so we have to put a line through the result.

“He had the three teeth removed today by the vet, Pat O’Sullivan from Troytown GreyAbbey. He will be fine in a few days and will have a little break now and will then be aimed at the Flying Childers at Doncaster in September.”

