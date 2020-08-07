Sligo abandoned after four races over safety concerns

Four horses took a tumble after the winning line
Sligo abandoned after four races over safety concerns
Jockeys (L-R) Joey Sheridan, Ronan Whelan, Ben Coen, and Donagh Meyler all walk away after their tumbles after the winning line in the 4th race at Sligo. Racing was called off on safety grounds afterwards. Photo Healy Racing.
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 19:56 PM
John Ryan

Racing was abandoned after four races at Sligo on Friday due to safety concerns.

While the first three races over an extended five furlongs took place without incident, there was drama in the 10-furlong Kevin Egan Cars Handicap, with Ideal Pal stumbling and unseating Donagh O’Connor during the race - and three other horses coming to grief after the line and on the same part of the track.

A deputation of jockeys and trainers went into the stewards’ room after the incident and having discussed the matter, the decision was made to call off the final three contests, which included the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Connacht Oaks Fillies Handicap.

The three horses that slipped up after the race had finished were the runner-up In From The Cold, the fourth Multamis and the seventh-placed Sicario.

While In From The Cold’s rider Joey Sheridan and Sicario’s jockey Ronan Whelan emerged unscathed, Ben Coen, who partnered Multamis, appeared shaken and was due to be replaced for a later ride on the card by Mark Enright.

Coen is due to ride Michael Bell’s Royal Ascot hero The Lir Jet in the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh tomorrow.

