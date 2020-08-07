Racing unaffected by coronavirus lockdown in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly

The Curragh, in Kildare, hosts a meeting on Sunday
Racing unaffected by coronavirus lockdown in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly
The Curragh Racecourse. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 19:51 PM
Tommy Lyons

It is as you were for horse racing for now despite initial fears that the partial lockdown implemented in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly for two weeks from midnight on Friday night would have another huge impact on the industry.

Residents of the counties will not be permitted to travel outside of their counties except for limited circumstances including travel to and from work. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team also recommended that sporting events or matches should not take place in the counties, except for non-contact outdoor sports.

In implementing these recommendations, the government stated that horse racing behind closed doors may continue, which is great news for the industry as the Curragh, Kildare, hosts a meeting on Sunday in which the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes is the feature.

Horse Racing Ireland chief executive Brian Kavanagh has reiterated how good a job Irish racing is doing while behind closed doors, saying: “Our racecourses are workplaces and we have very detailed safety procedures in place that have been in operation for over two months now and are working very well.”

More in this section

Sligo%20Fall%2078203 Sligo abandoned after four races over safety concerns
Galway Summer Racing Festival - Day Five Racing roundup: Doubles all round on decimated Wexford card
Sligo%2058200 Jessica Harrington keen to check out Cadillac’s gears in Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up