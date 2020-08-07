Racing unaffected by coronavirus lockdown in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly

It is as you were for horse racing for now despite initial fears that the partial lockdown implemented in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly for two weeks from midnight on Friday night would have another huge impact on the industry.

Residents of the counties will not be permitted to travel outside of their counties except for limited circumstances including travel to and from work.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also recommended that sporting events or matches should not take place in the counties, except for non-contact outdoor sports.

In implementing these recommendations, the government stated that horse racing behind closed doors may continue, which is great news for the industry as the Curragh, Kildare, hosts a meeting on Sunday in which the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes is the feature.

Horse Racing Ireland chief executive Brian Kavanagh has reiterated how good a job Irish racing is doing while behind closed doors, saying: “Our racecourses are workplaces and we have very detailed safety procedures in place that have been in operation for over two months now and are working very well.”