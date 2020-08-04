'I feel I have a story worth telling': Barry Geraghty to release memoir in October

Racing fans are in for a treat later this year after recently retired jockey Barry Geraghty announced his memoir True Colours will be released on October 23.

One of the greatest jockeys of all time, the 40-year-old Meath man called time on a glittering 24 year-old career last month, four months after riding five winners at his final Cheltenham Festival.

Those five wins took his overall Cheltenham Festival tally to 43, second only to Ruby Walsh's total of 59.

Those Cheltenham wins included five Champion Chases, four Champion Hurdles, two Gold Cups and two Stayers’ Hurdles.

He also enjoyed Grand National success when steering the Jimmy Mangan-trained Monty’s Pass to a famous victory in 2003 Grand National.

However, there were lows as well as highs with injuries taking their toll, the most serious of which came on the eve of the 2019 Aintree Grand National when Geraghty broke his leg and subsequently spent most of 2019 with it encased in a metal frame.

That he made it back for glorious farewell to bow out at the top on his own terms was a fitting tribute to his self belief and determination.

Explaining why he considers now the right time to tell his story, Geraghty said: "Over the years I have been asked many times to write a book, but it never felt right. Having thankfully come through my career all in one piece, I feel I have a story worth telling.

"True Colours is a book about self-belief and how putting 110% into something you’re passionate about can make dreams happen. It is about finding the balance between chasing the highs and managing the lows, something we have to manage in all our lives to one extent or another.

"I hope people will enjoy the read and maybe even gain some personal insight from what I have learned about life through my racing career."

Written with The42′s Niall Kelly, who has previously worked on the critically acclaimed sports memoirs The Choice by Philly McMahon and Fighter by Andy Lee, True Colours was commissioned for Gill Books by Deirdre Nolan who said: "This is a book about resilience: The mental power that enables the great to keep going despite the pain, despite the odds. It contains startling revelations and searingly honest insights into the life of a top jockey. It will be a must-read for all sporting fans this year."