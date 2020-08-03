Steel Bull to be supplemented for the Phoenix Stakes

Michael O'Callaghan's charge overcame a tricky passage at Goodwood to win in fine style
Steel Bull to be supplemented for the Phoenix Stakes
Steel Bull wins the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.  Picture: Healy Racing
Monday, August 03, 2020 - 19:25 PM
Nick Robson

Michael O'Callaghan's impressive Molecomb Stakes winner Steel Bull will be supplemented for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

It will be a first run over six furlongs for the speedy colt, who has won both his races to date in impressive fashion.

Steel Bull overcame a tricky passage at Goodwood to win in fine style, and O'Callaghan hopes he is the horse he can make his breakthrough with at the highest level.

"I'll see how he is, but all going well he'll be supplemented for the Phoenix Stakes," said O'Callaghan.

"He's come out of Goodwood very well. He had a couple of easy days when he got home, but he was bouncing again quite quickly. He's a horse with a great constitution and he's a great 'grubber'.

"We'll be stepping up to six furlongs, but given he relaxes so well in his races and settles, I can't see him having any problems at the trip.

"When he won his maiden at Naas I had the Phoenix in my head straight away as he ran through the line strongly that day."

The Clodovil colt was ridden at Goodwood by Colin Keane - who rode Siskin to win the Phoenix 12 months ago and recommended a crack at the Group 1.

"Winning the Molecomb threw a little spanner in the works as he showed such raw speed, quickening up through the gap," said O'Callaghan.

"When I spoke to Colin afterwards I hadn't mentioned the Phoenix to him, but it was the first race he said we should go for - and Colin knows what it takes to win that race.

"He's a very exciting two-year-old, he's unbeaten and has answered every question very well so as long as he's OK he'll be supplemented.

"He'll be running in new colours, but the new owner is quite private so everyone will know who it is when we supplement.

"Most years we find a good juvenile or two and thankfully we've found another who is very exciting. Hopefully he can be the one who breaks my duck in a Group 1."

More in this section

Jacksons%20Gold%20Rosc%20r6 Roscommon report: Longclaw delivers for Gordon Elliott
Sister Lola spectacularly escapes from jockey Ben Coen before the start of the race. She went on to complete the race finishing Naas report: Miss Amulet maintains Ken Condon's fine form
Mohaather%20Goodwood%206 Marcus Tregoning confirms QEII ‘main target’ for Mohaather

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up