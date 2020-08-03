Roscommon report: Longclaw delivers for Gordon Elliott

As is customary, Roscommon played host to the first 3YO hurdle of the year and victory went to Longclaw, trained by Gordon Elliott.

A horse who was with Elliott before switching to America and then back to the Co Meath trainer, he had disappointed on his two previous starts on the flat this season but clearly enjoyed the switch of codes. He travelled sweetly this time, jumped well and, when Jeff Kidder made a mistake at the last, he was left to coast clear.

Elliott topped and tailed the card by taking the finale, the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands Bumper, with the Jamie Codd-ridden Papal Lodge. Third to stablemate Mr Jackman on last month’s racing debut, he showed the benefit of the experience when battling on to deny the game Meet And Greet.

The complexion of the Dysart Maiden Hurdle changed when leader Broomfields Jeremy fell at the second-last, and that left Jacksons Gold to take full advantage. Trained by Alice Curran, Dungarvan, it was a welcome winner for Ian Power, who is back in the saddle after a long spell in retirement — his last winner was eight years ago.

William Of Wykeham added to his recent Ballinrobe Maiden Hurdle success when continuing Mark McNiff’s fine run with a nice performance in the Class Grass Handicap Hurdle.

Western Victory had a straightforward task in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase and she made the most of it.

Sean O’Keeffe, for whom it was a 10th winner of the season, made all aboard Declan Queally’s mare and she only had to be kept up to her work to account for Rapid Response.

Got Trumped foiled a gamble on Konitho in the Boyle Beginners’ Chase. The winner looked in trouble as the runner-up jumped upsides at the last, but he dug deep to prevail.

Denis O’Regan gave Brian McMahon’s Warreedy a beautiful ride to win the Castlerea Handicap Chase. The 14-1 chance, who was pulled up on his only previous outing for the stable, in October, appreciated the quiet ride, and moved up easily to collar long-time leader Rudy Catrail late on.