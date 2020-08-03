Naas report: Miss Amulet maintains Ken Condon's fine form

Ken Condon’s fantastic season with his two-year-olds got even better at Naas when Miss Amulet got up late to win the listed Arqana Irish EBF Marwell Stakes with something to spare.

Odds-on favourite Frenetic set out to make all and, for much of the trip, looked like doing so. The winner, on the other hand, was caught in a pocket a furlong out and Billy Lee had to work hard to extricate his mount from that position. Once out, the Cork maiden winner quickened up stylishly to get on top late for an ultimately cosy success.

It was Condon’s 10th winner of the season, two of which are Group 2s, and it could get better in the coming days as Teresa Mendoza, who is held in the highest regard, holds an entry in the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes on Thursday at Leopardstown.

Lee said: “I travelled lovely all the way. We went nice and quick. She might get six (furlongs) but at the moment my filly feels like a proper five-furlong filly. She has plenty of gears.

“We were caught in a pocket for a while and I had to wait for a gap to appear but, to be fair to her, when it did appear and I asked her to go about her business she battled well to get out of it and quickened then when I wanted her to and won snug at the line.

“She’s progressing, and getting bigger and stronger, and Ken will probably look for something in Group company for her now.”

Bounce The Blues was a well-backed second-favourite for the Baroda Stud Fillies’ & Mares’ Maiden as punters once again looked to oppose So Wonderful, and the support for Johnny Feane’s filly proved well founded as Gavin Ryan brought her through late to win with a degree of authority.

It was a 21st winner for the young rider since the return of racing and 22 was not long in coming as he took the following race, the Nursery Of Champions Maiden, aboard the Dermot Weld-trained Zawara.

Ryan took his time early and brought her with a well-timed challenge to get the better of odds-on favourite and Epsom Derby third Amhran Na Bhfiann.

The application of blinkers seems to have worked the oracle for Giorgio Vasari, who is now two from two in the headgear having been beaten favourite on his first two outings.

Aidan O’Brien’s Air Force Blue colt made all.

Blinkers also worked well for Nullifier, who claimed his first win of the season by taking the Naas Handicap. Being drawn low, against the far rails, appeared to be the right place to be and Gary Carroll’s mount was prominent throughout, never left the inside position, and stayed on well to lead a furlong and a half out.

The winner stayed well to win a shade cosily, with Blairmayne catching the eye in fourth having had no luck in running late on.

“We thought he would have won like that before now, but the blinkers worked a treat,” said Carroll. “The last furlong was a long one because he was pulling up for most of it.”

Niall Egan saddled his first winner just a fortnight ago and doubled his tally when Theoneyouare made light of her rivals in the first division of the Inpho Photography Handicap.

A close fifth behind Starlite Dancer in Cork on her previous turf start, she became the third winner to come from that race, Caesar’s Comet and Lady Scathach (twice) having previously given it a boost.

In the second division, Denis Hogan was confident of a big run from Hell Left Loose and the four-year-old, having his second run for the stable, justified that confidence with game effort to get the better of Improving, with the luckless Teddy Boy in third. He provided a lucky 13th winner of the season for jockey Joe Doyle.

Simply True was quite well fancied to win the Naas Racecourse Apprentice Handicap and Mikey Sheehy gave Andy Oliver’s horse a fine ride to land the spoils. Well-backed favourite Lord Park held every chance but the winner, who went on early in the straight, kept going all the way to win well.