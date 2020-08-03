Naas and Roscommon Tips: Jeff Kidder can make early mark over hurdles

Great opportunity for Western Victory in Beginners Chase
Jeff Kidder (right)  was progressive on the Flat and can get off the mark first time over hurdles.Picture: Healy Racing 
Monday, August 03, 2020 - 11:10 AM
Tommy Lyons

Jeff Kidder has been progressive on the Flat in recent outings and can get off the mark over hurdles at the first time of asking, in the Railway Bar 3-Y-O Maiden which opens today’s card in Roscommon.

Last time out, he ran on strongly to the line to push the extremely well handicapped Shumaker to three parts of a length, the two considerably clear of the remainder. He was trying to concede five pounds to the winner, who gave the form a real boost when following up off a 12lb higher mark.

This is a race Noel Meade has won on numerous occasions and Jeff Kidder has the right credentials to enhance his record. He has plenty of size, stays very well and can take this at the expense of Calidus Mirabilis.

Western Victory has been found a great opportunity to get off the mark over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase. A classy sort over hurdles, she fell on her only previous outing over fences but that was a hot contest and she will find this race to be run at a much more suitable pace. She can take this en route to better things.

In Naas, Amhran Na Bhfiann will likely be a short price to take the Nursery Of Champions Maiden for Aidan O’Brien but should make no mistake this time. Fourth to subsequent Irish Derby runner-up Tiger Moth on his first start of this season, he finished third to stablemate Serpentine in the Epsom Derby, a nose in front of Newmarket 2000 Guineas winner Kameko on that occasion. Clearly, he is grades better than maiden company and can take this before returning to better company.

Zawara caught the eye finishing runner-up to stablemate Kassaba on her debut, and the winner didn’t do the form any harm when a close third to Lovelier in the listed Cairn Rouge Stakes at Killarney on her next start. Zawara, who is out of a half-sister to the brilliant Zarkava, is entitled to improve for the run, and can fill the runner-up spot once more.

The final race in Naas is the Naas Racecourse Apprentice Handicap and, while Lord Park looks the most obvious winner, Bardo Contigua could represent some value. The latter ran in Galway on Tuesday and would have played a part in the finish but for having no luck in running.

He didn’t have a hard race and should appreciate the step up to a mile and a quarter. With a bit better luck in running this time, he will run a big race.

NAAS 

Tommy Lyons 

  • 2:05 Choice And Chance 
  • 2:35 Sendmylovetoyou 
  • 3:05 Frenetic 
  • 3:35 Maggie Thunder 
  • 4:05 Ticks The Boxes 
  • 4:35 Ediyva 
  • 5:05 Amhran Na Bhfiann 
  • 5:35 Bardo Contigua

Next Best 

  • 2:05 Giorgio Vasari 
  • 2:35 Royal Canford 
  • 3:05 Dickiedooda 
  • 3:35 That’s Not Me 
  • 4:05 Enter The Red 
  • 4:35 So Wonderful 
  • 5:05 Zawara 
  • 5:35 Lord Park

ROSCOMMON 

Tommy Lyons 

  • 2:20 Jeff Kidder (nap) 
  • 2:50 Vocal Duke 
  • 3:20 Birdie Blitz 
  • 3:50 Western Victory 
  • 4:20 Email Rose 
  • 4:50 Arctic Light 
  • 5:20 Wearepinkribbon 

Next Best 

  • 2:20 Calidus Mirabilis 
  • 2:50 Pretty Fantasy 
  • 3:20 Freewheelin Dylan 
  • 3:50 Rapid Response 
  • 4:20 I’m A Game Changer 
  • 4:50 Oskar High 
  • 5:20 Papal Lodge

