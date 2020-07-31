Glorious Goodwood Tips: Speedball Battaash impossible to oppose

He won’t be much of a price but brilliant speedball Battaash is impossible to oppose in the King George Qatar Stakes, the feature race on the penultimate day of Glorious Goodwood.

The Charlie Hills-trained six-year-old has not always been the most consistent but he’s almost unbeatable on a going day and has always delivered in this Group 2, winning it in each of the last three seasons.

He looked to have lost none of his speed when laying his Royal Ascot hoodoo to rest in winning the King’s Stand Stakes at the third time of asking last month and the Dark Angel gelding won’t be beat if he rocks up in anything near the same form today.

The Saint Clair Oak Tree Stakes kicks off the ITV/Virgin Media One action and this Group 3 contest over seven furlongs presents One Master with a great opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Outpaced when sixth in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs at Royal Ascot, the William Haggas-trained mare possibly found a mile that bit too far when fourth in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket last time out.

But, as she proved when winning the Group 1 Qatar Prix de la Foret at Longchamp last October, seven furlongs is her optimum trip and she should be hard to beat today.

Favourite backers can also collect in the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes where Roger Varian’s Khaloosy, a hugely impressive winner of the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot, can take this step up in grade in his stride.

The third Group 3 on the card is the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes where the consistent Communique, successful in his only previous visit to Goodwood, should put up a bold bid for the Mark Johnston team.

The Unibet Golden Mile Handicap looks a far trickier puzzle but Montatham has won two of his three starts this season and looks a solid each-way option at odds of 13-2.

TV selections

1.45: One Master (Nap)

2.15: Khaloosy (NB)

2.45: Montatham (Each-way)

3.15: Battaash

3.45: Communique