Goodwood: Mohaather mows down quality field for Sussex success

Mohaather demonstrated a devastating turn of foot to win a stellar renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by Marcus Tregoning and ridden by Jim Crowley, the four-year-old endured a luckless run in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot - but righted the record as an impressive victor in a top-class running of the Group One showpiece.

Queen Anne winner Circus Maximus set out to make all under Ryan Moore and the field was closely bunched with two furlongs to run as the leader tried to press on, with San Donato the first to make his bid and briefly looking as though he could be set to produce a shock.

However, the previously-unbeaten Siskin then unleashed his challenge down the outside, with Crowley producing his mount even wider still and once he did Mohaather (3-1) fairly flew in the final furlong to collar Circus Maximus and score a first top-level victory.

Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Siskin dropped back to third, with Kameko - winner of the Newmarket Guineas - fourth having been tight for room in the closing stages.

Crowley said: “The plan was to ride him a bit more forward today, we were aware it was going to be tactical. When I jumped out, I would have liked to have sat third or fourth, one off the rail and kept my options open.

“The pace was very slow and Frankie (Dettori, on Wichita) arrived on my outside because we were going so slow and we were in a bit of a pocket and I knew then we were going to need a bit of luck in running. We had to switch around and he just showed the most electric turn of foot. To give weight away to younger horses and pick them up the way he did was special really.

“I knew I probably wasn’t going to get a run as they’d all rolled back in towards the rail. I could see Siskin on the outside and I knew he was going to play his cards late, so my option then was to try to get on the back of him and follow him through.”

Tregoning - winning his first Group One since Sir Percy landed the Derby in 2006 - said: “It was a bit of a nightmare to watch, but I knew if he got out he would have the speed to get there - he’s got a very good turn of foot, as you can see.

“I know it’s a well-used expression, but he does find heaps for pressure and I knew coming into this race he was really firing on all cylinders. He’s done nothing but thrive. He’s not the biggest, but he’s got a lot of quality about him - he’s a beautiful horse.”