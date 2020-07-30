Goodwood Tips: Fancy Blue to follow up French success for Donnacha O’Brien

Fancy Blue gave Donnacha O’Brien a first Classic success when winning the Prix de Diane at the start of the month and the Deep Impact filly can give her rookie trainer another landmark moment by getting the better of Nazeef in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, the feature event on day three of Glorious Goodwood.

Runner-up to Peaceful over a mile in the Irish Guineas, the step up to today’s trip of 10 furlongs helped Fancy Blue turn the tables on her Curragh conqueror in the French Oaks, the pair sandwiched by Jessica Harrington’s Alpine Star in an Irish one-two-three.

In Falmouth Stakes heroine Nazeef, Fancy Blue faces a tough opponent this afternoon as John Gosden’s four-year-old has won all six of her starts since finishing third on debut.

However, three-year-olds have dominated this contest since it was opened to older females in 1975 and Fancy Blue can take this for the Classic generation.

Elsewhere at Goodwood, Derby fifth English King can get back to winning ways in the Group 3 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes. From the moment he was drawn in the dreaded stall one at Epsom, English King’s Derby prospects were compromised and he was boxed in for most of the race. By the time he got in the clear, Serpentine had built up an unassailable advantage but Ed Dunlop’s charge ran on well at the finish and, with a bit more luck in running, can gain compensation today.

Having disappointed when sent off the 5-2 favourite in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, Admiral Nelson is another on a retrieval mission and Aidan O’Brien’s charge can get back to winning ways in the Group 2 Qatar Richmond Stakes.

The Kingman colt looked an exciting prospect when winning on debut as Naas but that delayed first start came just eight days before the Coventry so it’s possible the Royal Ascot assignment came too quick for him. It’s too soon to give up on him.

TV Selections

1.45: Magnetised

2.15: Admiral Nelson

2.45: English King (NB)

3.15: Fancy Blue (Nap)

3.45: William Bligh