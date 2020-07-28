Presenting Percy switched to Gordon Elliott

The nine-year-old is a dual Cheltenham Festival winner
Presenting Percy switched to Gordon Elliott
Owner Philip Reynolds with Presenting Percy after winning the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2017. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 12:26 PM
Tommy Lyons

Owner Philip Reynolds has confirmed his star chaser Presenting Percy will be trained by Gordon Elliott this season, after being moved from Pat Kelly’s yard.

The nine-year-old is a dual Cheltenham Festival winner, having supplemented his victory in the 2017 Pertemps Final with a brilliant display in the 2018 RSA Chase that saw him move to the head of ante-post lists for the following year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

However, Presenting Percy raced just once prior to his bid for Gold Cup glory — winning the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park — and finished a disappointing eighth in the blue riband, after which he was diagnosed with a back problem.

He ran four times without winning last term — most recently falling two fences from home in the Gold Cup — and Reynolds feels the time has come to move Presenting Percy and the other seven horses he had in training with Kelly to other yards.

“It has been a very difficult decision, but now is the right time for a change,” said Reynolds. “Pat and I remain friends and I will be forever grateful to him.

“The horses will go to a few guys who already train for me, with Presenting Percy joining Gordon’s team.”

