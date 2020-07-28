Galway Tips: Angel Palm poised to get off the mark

Meaningful Vote can carry top weight to victory
Galway Tips: Angel Palm poised to get off the mark
Ger Lyons: Can strike early at Galway today with Angel Palm.
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 09:00 AM
Tommy Lyons

Angel Palm can give Ger Lyons and Colin Keane the first winner of day two of the Galway Festival by taking the Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

The Juddmonte filly was well backed to make a winning debut but was green when initially asked to quicken and had to settle for fourth place behind Oodnadatta.

With subsequent Group 3 winner Minaun finishing runner-up and subsequent maiden winner Shale in behind, it was a fair race and Angel Palm, who was given quite a considerate introduction, can give it further substance by winning today.

Meaningful Vote can carry top weight to victory in the caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap for the in-form stable of Fozzy Stack.

In two runs to date this season, he has won once but has gone up from an initial rating of 68 to a current mark of 90. It is understandable when the form stacks up so strongly with Sonnyboyliston and Fame And Acclaim and, while this is his toughest test to date, the course winner can prove up to the task.

The listed Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Corrib Fillies’ Stakes is the feature on the card and Inhale looks a value each-way bet to land this valuable prize for Henry De Bromhead.

Her sole win to date came in Doncaster on her last outing for Amanda Perrett, in July of last year. She then had one run for Michael Bell before joining De Bromhead, for whom she has raced four times. She has not managed to reach the first three in any of those outings but ran a superb race at the Curragh on her penultimate start and may have been a shade unlucky in similar company in Killarney.

From a good draw, Chris Hayes is likely to go forward on her once more and if the ground does not bog her down, she will put in a bold bid.

Champers Elysees is stepping into listed company for the first time but rates a danger. She made a winning return for the in-form stable of Johnny Murtagh and has further improvement in her. The ground will not be an issue, and a big run looks assured.

Jessica Harrington has two live players in the featured Colm Quinn BMW Mile in the shapes of Njord and Tauran Shaman, and the former is just preferred. He has gone up to a career-high mark of 98 but has had just three runs for his current stable, and his most recent win suggested the four-year-old was still on the up. A course and distance winner, he can make it three wins in four starts since joining Harrington.

Tauran Shaman has been well backed in hot races this season but is yet to deliver. However, he has winning form at this course and his recent effort was a step in the right direction. Magnetic North, a former stablemate of Njord, must also be given plenty of respect.

GALWAY 

Tommy Lyons

  • 4:45 Angel Palm (nap) 
  • 5:15 Rocket Science 
  • 5:45 Inhale (nb) 
  • 6:15 Meaningful Vote 
  • 6:45 Njord 
  • 7:15 Dance Emperor 
  • 7:45 Nam 
  • 8:15 Bligh 

Next Best 

  • 4:45 Oh So Fine 
  • 5:15 Mostaqqer 
  • 5:45 Champers Elysees 
  • 6:15 Mythologic 
  • 6:45 Magnetic North 
  • 7:15 Clifftop 
  • 7:45 Plum Perfect
  • 8:15 Nostra Casa

More in this section

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival - Day Two Glorious Goodwood Tips: Santiago can see off Stradivarius
Galway Summer Racing Festival - Day One Galway Races: All quiet on the western front
Finny Maguire onboard Princess Zoe goes clear to win 27/7/2020 It’s Galway alright, but not as we know it

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up