Galway Tips: Angel Palm poised to get off the mark

Angel Palm can give Ger Lyons and Colin Keane the first winner of day two of the Galway Festival by taking the Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

The Juddmonte filly was well backed to make a winning debut but was green when initially asked to quicken and had to settle for fourth place behind Oodnadatta.

With subsequent Group 3 winner Minaun finishing runner-up and subsequent maiden winner Shale in behind, it was a fair race and Angel Palm, who was given quite a considerate introduction, can give it further substance by winning today.

Meaningful Vote can carry top weight to victory in the caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap for the in-form stable of Fozzy Stack.

In two runs to date this season, he has won once but has gone up from an initial rating of 68 to a current mark of 90. It is understandable when the form stacks up so strongly with Sonnyboyliston and Fame And Acclaim and, while this is his toughest test to date, the course winner can prove up to the task.

The listed Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Corrib Fillies’ Stakes is the feature on the card and Inhale looks a value each-way bet to land this valuable prize for Henry De Bromhead.

Her sole win to date came in Doncaster on her last outing for Amanda Perrett, in July of last year. She then had one run for Michael Bell before joining De Bromhead, for whom she has raced four times. She has not managed to reach the first three in any of those outings but ran a superb race at the Curragh on her penultimate start and may have been a shade unlucky in similar company in Killarney.

From a good draw, Chris Hayes is likely to go forward on her once more and if the ground does not bog her down, she will put in a bold bid.

Champers Elysees is stepping into listed company for the first time but rates a danger. She made a winning return for the in-form stable of Johnny Murtagh and has further improvement in her. The ground will not be an issue, and a big run looks assured.

Jessica Harrington has two live players in the featured Colm Quinn BMW Mile in the shapes of Njord and Tauran Shaman, and the former is just preferred. He has gone up to a career-high mark of 98 but has had just three runs for his current stable, and his most recent win suggested the four-year-old was still on the up. A course and distance winner, he can make it three wins in four starts since joining Harrington.

Tauran Shaman has been well backed in hot races this season but is yet to deliver. However, he has winning form at this course and his recent effort was a step in the right direction. Magnetic North, a former stablemate of Njord, must also be given plenty of respect.

GALWAY

Tommy Lyons

4:45 Angel Palm (nap)

5:15 Rocket Science

5:45 Inhale (nb)

6:15 Meaningful Vote

6:45 Njord

7:15 Dance Emperor

7:45 Nam

8:15 Bligh

Next Best

4:45 Oh So Fine

5:15 Mostaqqer

5:45 Champers Elysees

6:15 Mythologic

6:45 Magnetic North

7:15 Clifftop

7:45 Plum Perfect