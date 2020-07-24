Cork and Down Royal tips: Logo Hunter can build on promising debut 

There is a terrific race to get the action underway in Down Royal, and Logo Hunter can step up on his promising debut effort and get off the mark for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane.

The colt made his debut at Bellewstown and looked set for a winning start until run out of it close home by Aloha Star. The winner, who had the benefit of two previous outings, gave the form a boost when winning a Group 2 on her next start, and there were plenty of signs of greenness from the runner-up, who was conceding 8lbs to the winner.

In the circumstances it was a terrific run and, with natural improvement, will take plenty of beating this time. Grammata was runner-up in a listed race last time and is respected, while Petite Amie was fourth in that same race but was having her first start and should improve enough to play a hand here.

Donnacha O’Brien can take the Boylesports Ulster Derby with Emperor Of The Sun. A winner of one of his three starts last season, he made his debut for this yard in a conditions race won by Napa Valley, and may well have given the winner something to think about had he not been so slow to find stride. The form has since been boosted by the runner-up, who won next time out, in Killarney.

Today’s step up to a mile and a half looks exactly what the selection needs, and he is preferred to Sunchart, whose two runs to date this season, albeit in group company, have not given clear indication that he has trained on. It is too soon to write him off, but also difficult to back him. On this occasion, Baby Zeus can prove a bigger threat.

After three runner-up finishes, Toora Loora can have her turn in Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies’ Maiden. Jessica Harrington’s filly wears cheekpieces for the first time and, back in trip after a fine second to Thunder Kiss over 11 furlongs last time, it is likely connections will go forward with her early and bid to fend off all rivals. She can do that, chiefly at the expense of She’s Our Queen.

The National Hunt action follows on in Cork, where Finest Evermore will take beating in what is an interesting bumper. She made her debut in an Exeter bumper and was noted staying on nicely into second place Shinobi.

That was a junior bumper over a mile and five furlongs, and she will surely improve for this step up in trip. She has since been bought out of Harry Kelly’s yard and is now with Willie Mullins. From a family Mullins knows, having won a bumper with her granddam’s half-brother, Clinton Hill, she can make a winning start for the yard.

Nero Rock can get off the mark in the corkracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle. Mouse Morris’ five-year-old was last seen finishing a close fourth behind the potentially very smart Politesse in a similar race at Thurles, in March, and a run to that level should be good enough today. Bumper winner Chead Solas showed little on his two outings over hurdles but is better than those efforts and remains interesting.

CORK

Tommy Lyons

4:05 Guinevere

4:40 Surmise

5:15 Shanroe

5:45 Nero Rock

6:15 Gunfire Reef

6:45 Oromo

7:15 Pilbara

7:45 Finest Evermore

Next best

4:05 Rock Me Robin

4:40 Yafordadoe

5:15 Whatsinthecorner

5:45 Chead Solas

6:15 Deauville Society

6:45 Fleurys Fort

7:15 Earl Of Desmond

7:45 April’s Moon

DOWN ROYAL

Tommy Lyons 1:00 Logo Hunter (NAP)

1:30 Sebs Star

2:00 Toora Loora

2:35 Blackcatblackitten

3:10 Noble Intention

3:45 Emperor Of The Sun (NB)

4:20 Silver Fox

Next best

1:00 Petite Amie

1:30 St George’s Head

2:00 She’s Our Queen

2:35 Too Soon To Panic

3:10 Shumaker

3:45 Baby Zeus

4:20 Vultan