Weekend tips: Merchants Quay can steam home in Railway Stakes

Merchants Quay rates nap material to land the Group 2 Railway Stakes on Juddmonte Oaks day in the Curragh. Aidan O’Brien’s colt was a fine second to stablemate Admiral Nelson on debut and stepped up a place when running out an easy winner of a maiden over today’s course and distance.

There is clearly plenty more to come from the Ballydoyle colt and he can continue the terrific run of jockey Wayne Lordan by accounting for Limerick winner To Glory and by confirming form with subsequent Marble Hill runner-up Arctician, who finished three and a quarter lengths behind the selection on debut.

Wembley can get the meeting off to a flyer for the O’Brien-Lordan combination by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. An eye-catching third behind stablemate Hudson River on debut, the brother to Johannes Vermeer and Elizabeth Browning looks a particularly nice prospect and is preferred to Colour Sergeant and HMS Seahorse, who is a full brother to Armory.

In the Oaks, Cayenne Pepper and Ennistymon look well ahead of their rivals on form, and the former is just preferred. Jessica Harrington’s filly won her first three starts last season and was a little unlucky when fourth in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile on her final start of last season as she appeared not to handle the dip at Newmarket before running on strongly close home.

She faced a near impossible task on her return, when taking on older horses, including Magical, but there was a lot to be taken from the effort. She was no match for the winner but, having her first try at ten furlongs, was staying on strongly at the line. She had last year’s Irish Oaks runner-up Fleeting behind on that occasion and can step up again over this longer trip.

Ennistymon was no match for stablemate Love in the Epsom Oaks but posted a fine effort and is the obvious danger.

On tomorrow’s all-chase card in Tipperary, Popong can get punters off to the best possible start by taking the MansionBet Faller Insurance Mares’ Beginners’ Chase. When last seen, Henry De Bromhead’s runner was out of her depth in the Grade 1 Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but her earlier form, when third behind Turnpike Trip and Razoul in a Grade 3, reads well in the context of this race and with a clear round she will be hard to beat.

