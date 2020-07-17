Limerick and Kilbeggan tips: Amber Kite can fly high in fillies maiden

A promising third on her debut over course and distance recently, Amber Kite looks another likely two-year-old winner for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane in today’s opener in Limerick, the Well Done To All Frontline Staff 2-Y-0 Fillies Maiden.

The daughter of New Bay shaped like a certain future winner here almost three weeks ago, overcoming a high draw to be handy and holding every chance at the furlong-pole before tiring and filling third spot, beaten over two lengths, behind the experienced Inner Beauty.

Most Lyons juveniles step forward from their debuts. The experience gained by Amber Kite on that occasion will stand to her today and she looks a filly open to plenty of improvement.

The Ballydoyle runner Finest shaped well on her first two starts, but disappointed last time at Bellewstown. And the biggest threat to Amber Kite might come from the Jessica Harrington-trained debutante Himalayan Beauty, a daughter of The Gurkha.

The Patrickswell 2-Y-0 Maiden, for colts, looks more competitive, with Aidan O’Brien’s Giorgio Vasari, a big disappointment here last time, set to sport blinkers for the first time and the Lyons / Keane partnership relying on twice-raced Alex D.

But the Paddy Twomey-trained Repute, a promising third to Forest Of Dreams on his debut in Navan, makes more appeal.

The Acclamation colt holds Johnny Murtagh’s Puerto De Vega on Navan form and, with significant improvement likely, looks the most reliable choice.

Ger Lyons is trying blinkers on the disappointing, 83-rated Lough Cutra in the first division of the LimerickRaces.ie Maiden.

But I prefer Henry de Bromhead’s Mosala, which has shaped with plenty of promise in maidens won by Maker Of Kings and susbsequent winner Delphi, at Gowran Park and the Curragh respectively.

Very keen in a hot Curragh maiden last time, he should have a big chance here, if settling better.

Edward O’Grady’s decision to book champion-jockey Paul Townend for his two runners in Kilbeggan tonight, Top Line Tommy and Rasiym, should pay dividends.

Top Line Tommy, runner-up twice over flights, behind Wolf Prince and Very Excellent, sets the form standard in the opening KilbegganRaces.com while, on the back of two recent placed efforts on the flat, Rasiym might defy top-weight in a division of the Follow Kilbeggan On Twitter Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

LIMERICK

1.00 Amber Kite (NAP)

1.30 Repute

2.00 Lough Swilly Pearl

2.30 Mosala

3.00 Big White Chief

3.30 Lady Arona

4.00 Divine Celt

4.30 Penny Out

Next BEST

1.00 Himalayan Beauty

1.30 Giorgie Vasari

2.00 Darkest

2.30 Lough Cutra

3.00 Call Me Rocky

3.30 Musalsal

4.00 Ya Ya Baby

4.30 Give Battle

KILBEGGAN

4.45 Top Line Tommy

5.15 Havingagoodtime

5.45 Rasiym

6.15 Iamastartoo (NB)

6.45 The Trigger

7.15 In Your Shadow

7.45 Ballymac Boy

NEXT BEST

4.45 Jawbox

5.15 Effernock Fizz

5.45 Moonball

6.15 Bective Cave

6.45 Golden Nomad

7.15 Aprils Joy

7.45 Eimear