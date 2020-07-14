Life's not a beach: Laytown cancel 2020 race meeting due to Covid-19 concerns

The Covid-19 pandemic claimed another sporting event today after it announced there will no Laytown Races this year due to ongoing public health and safety concerns.

The 2020 meeting at the Meath venue had been due to take place on Tuesday September 1 but the only race event on Irish racing calendar run on a beach will not now take place, though those who have already paid for admission tickets and corporate hospitality will receive a full refund.

“Laytown Races is in a unique position as we race under temporary facilities and our racetrack on the beach is a fantastic amenity, open to the public," Laytown Races chairman Joe Collins said.

"As the health and safety of Laytown and Bettystown residents, sponsors, racegoers, jockeys, trainers, stable staff and racecourse staff is our number one priority, the committee had too many concerns about how we could implement social distancing during racing, especially on the beach and in the village.

“After consultation with all the key stakeholders including the Gardaí, Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Body, the committee reached the very difficult decision to cancel our 2020 race meeting but we are already looking forward to welcoming everyone back to our 2021 race fixture.”