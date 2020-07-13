Battling win for Make My Heart Fly

Gordon Elliot pulled off a Roscommon double. Photo: Barry Cregg/Sportsfile
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 22:28 PM

Gordon Elliott topped the bill in Roscommon, taking the featured Oran Chase with Make My Heart Fly to complete a double on the card.

The outsider of two Cullentra House runners in the two-mile chase, the mare was being turned out quickly having run behind stablemate Galvin last week at Killarney.

But she improved for that run and, after taking up the running in the straight, jumped the last in front and battled on to hold Scheu Time.

Elliott’s runners dominated the finish to the Thanks To All Our Frontline Workers Hurdle and The Very Man, given a positive ride by Sean O’Keeffe, held off the late challenge of his stablemate and fellow joint-favorite Recent Revelations, by a neck.

Hugh Morgan had to be at his most perseverant to take the opener, the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle, aboard Henry De Bromhead’s The Wonky Tonk. Off the bridle a long way out, he responded well but, on the run-in, had to check outside Lauderdale Lady before running on to snatch victory by a head.

Bread And Butter earned Gavin Cromwell another trip to the winner’s enclosure when following up a recent success with a strong-staying display for Conor McNamara in the roscommonracecourse.ie Handicap Hurdle.

There was an upset in the Mount Talbot Bumper when 33-1 chance Laureldean Cross, ridden by Pat King for Sam Curling, stayed on strongly to beat Vartry Avenue by a length.

Enda Bolger’s horses have hit a rich vein of form and he added to last week’s double at Killarney by taking the Larry O’Farrelly Memorial Handicap Chase with Stamp Your Feet, who was produced with a late run by Mark Walsh.

Denis Hogan and Sean Flanagan took the finale, the roscommonbound.ie Beginners’ Chase, with Macgiloney.

Winner of two bumpers, three hurdles and now a chase, he stayed on best of all to collar favourite Doctor Duffy in the closing stages.

