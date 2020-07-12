Killarney and Roscommon tips: Thunder Kiss poised to get off the mark

Killarney hosts a particularly good Flat meeting this evening and Thunder Kiss can get off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies’ Maiden.

Ger Lyons’s runner was clear of the remainder when runner-up to subsequent listed race runner-up Laburnum on debut and filled the same spot when not enjoying the clearest of runs behind Aunt Bee in a Curragh maiden. She was running on strongly on the more recent occasion and will appreciate the step up in trip. She can take this at the expense of She Loves A Night and Toora Loora.

There is a terrific race to start the card, with maiden winners Oodnadatta, Snapraeterea and No Stopping Her taking on some interesting sorts, not least newcomer Sir Lucan, who is a full brother to Sir Dragonet.

The latter is conceding weight to all his rivals, which is a huge ask on debut, but it would not be the biggest surprise were he to prove up to the task. However, Oodnadatta’s maiden win at Leopardstown has worked out well and the filly can follow up for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley.

Bubbles On Ice is in receipt of upwards of 8lbs from all rivals and, following a promising debut, must be given plenty of respect.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF listed Cairn Rouge Stakes is the feature and Celestial Object can land the spoils for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley.

A promising two-year-old, she was heavily backed to make a winning return in a Group 3 race but got no luck in running. She was easier to back in a similar race next time and found only the progressive Know It All too good. Today’s race is slightly easier, and she can make the most of the opportunity.

Inhale made a bold bid from the front last time, at the Curragh, and around this sharper track could make them all go. She is feared most.

In Roscommon, Recent Revelations gets the nap in the Thanks To All Our Frontline Workers Hurdle. A close fourth to stablemate Aramax in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival, he ran a fine race on his recent return, behind Barrington Court, and can put that fitness to best use to see off stablemate The Very Man.

Doctor Duffy can reverse last year’s Cheltenham form with Braid Blue when they renew rivalry in the roscommonbound.ie Beginners’ Chase. The selection was less than two lengths behind Braid Blue when they were in the frame in a novice hurdle in October but has the benefit of race-fitness and chase experience, having finished fourth behind Polished Steel on his recent debut over fences.

KILLARNEY

Selections

5:25 Oodnadatta

5:55 Zoom Zoom Babe

6:25 Celestial Object

6:55 Thunder Kiss (NB)

7:25 Pugin

7:55 Mighty Blue

8:25 Make Good

8:55 See The Eagle Fly

NEXT BEST

5:25 Snapraeterea

5:55 Cap D’antibes

6:25 Inhale

6:55 She Loves A Night

7:25 Man River

7:55 Hayyel

8:25 Aunty Audrey

8:55 Rip Rocks Paddy Ok

ROSCOMMON

SELECTIONS

2:00 The Wonky Tonk

2:30 Recent Revelations (NAP)

3:00 Dollar Value

3:30 Hardwired

4:00 I’m A Game Changer

4:30 Roachdale House

5:00 Doctor Duffy

NEXT BEST

2:00 Lauderdale Lady

2:30 The Very Man

3:00 Tiger Twenty Two

3:30 Big Jim Dwyer

4:00 Email Rose

4:30 Thisonesforollie

5:00 Braid Blue