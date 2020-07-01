Know It All gives jockey Ben Coen his biggest success yet

Johnny Murtagh’s team is in irresistible form right now and Know It All ran out and impressive winner of the Group 3 Derrinstown Stud Fillies’ Stakes at Leopardstown.
KNOW IT ALL and Ben Coen win the Derrinstown Stud Fillies Stakes (Group 3). Pic: Healy Racing Photo
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 22:00 PM
Tommy Lyons

Johnny Murtagh’s team is in irresistible form right now and Know It All ran out and impressive winner of the Group 3 Derrinstown Stud Fillies’ Stakes at Leopardstown.

Giving jockey Ben Coen the biggest success to date of a career going places, the imposing filly tracked the pace before switching out to make a race-winning move over a furlong out. She looks just the type to continue to improve.

To the winning trainer’s credit, he is sharing the winners amongst many jockeys and when he completed a double with ultra-impressive handicap debutant Red Kelly, it was Shane Kelly doing the steering.

Michael Halford was out of luck in the first of the evening’s Group 3s but took the second, the Amethyst Stakes, with Sinawann. Ronan Whelan’s mount was never far off the pace and the Irish 2000 Guineas sixth put the race to bed quite quickly in the straight. Confidence High progressed further from his two wins to take second place.

Youngster Cadillac could hardly have been more impressive on debut in the opener. Shane Foley sat close to the pace until switching out with a furlong to go, and his mount quickened up in super style to win by nine lengths. After two in Tipperary, it was a third winner of the day for Jessica Harrington.

In a repeat of last week’s success at Fairyhouse, Jimmy Lambe’s Reverberation came from a long way off the pace to take the Leopardstown Apprentice Handicap under in-form young rider Gavin Ryan.

Blackcatblackitten looks as though she needs a good test of stamina and, while making the running in the Holden Plant Rentals Handicap was not ideal, she toughed it out to justify heavy support. There are more races to be won with her.

At Tipperary, it was an afternoon of changing fortunes for the Emmet Mullins and jockey Brian Hayes combination. It did not start well for the pair, with The Shunter suspended from racing for 60 days after catching the eye of the stewards when finishing fourth in the opening race. The trainer received a fine of €6,000 and Hayes was suspended for 21 days.

Things improved drastically when Pilbara landed a gamble in the second division of the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle. The only fear for the 8-11 chance was that he took quite a keen hold, but it proved not to be an issue as he bolted in to make this a winning handicap debut.

The opening race went to the Henry De Bromhead – Rachael Blackmore partnership with Bold Enough. Hesamanofhisword made the winner work hard from a long way out but the favourite responded well to move clear late on. Third-placed Goodbye Someday made a nice return and should be winning soon.

Gavin Cromwell was on the mark when the well-backed Bread And Butter, ridden by Conor McNamara, ran out an easy winner of the MansionBet Handicap Hurdle, with stablemate Captain Courageous doing enough in fourth to suggest he could soon have a winning turn.

Barrington Court was a well-backed winner of the Bet €10 Get €20 with MansionBet Hurdle for Jessica Harrington and jockey Mark Walsh. A smart sort on her day, she did enough to fend off the challenges of Recent Revelations and Russian Diamond.

Harrington completed a double when Polished Steel, ridden by Robbie Power, made every yard of the running in the beginners’ chase.

As was the case when winning here last week, Lord Lariat came from off the pace to land the spoils, this time in the first division of the three-mile handicap hurdle. The longer trip certainly suited Donagh Meyler’s mount and he continued the fine run of trainer Karl Thornton.

In the Emly Handicap Chase, The Trigger dug deep for Sean Flanagan to touch off Ballymac Boy, and the national hunt action closed with Gordon Elliott and Jamie Codd teaming up to land the bumper with newcomer Mr Jackman.

