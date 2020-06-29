Gavin Ryan continues hot streak with superb double at Limerick

The in-form Gavin Ryan steers Great House to victory in the Patrickswell Maiden at Limerick. Picture: Healy Racing

Killenaule, Co Tipperary, jockey Gavin Ryan rode a double last week at Fairyhouse and the 20-year-old added two more at Limerick to continue his impressive run.

Ryan, who is now associated with the stable of Donnacha O’Brien, looks to be going places, and he gave the rookie trainer a first winner on the turf when winning aboard Great House.

Always in front rank in the Patrickswell Maiden, the odds-on shot looked a winner all the way up the straight and duly saw off the game effort of Liquid Luck by a length.

Ryan’s other winner, Hisnameis Mrdevitt, upset favourite Shone Mea in the second division of the one-mile handicap. The 33-1 chance, trained by Johnny Feane, went for a daring move along the inside rail before switching out late to collar the favourite inside the final furlong.

The longer trip and change of tactics in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies’ Maiden worked the oracle for Inner Beauty, who got off the mark at the third time of asking.

Billy Lee was patient aboard Ken Condon’s filly and she quickened up nicely when the gaps appeared. She won a shade cosily, though the second, Consternation, was particularly eye-catching, along with third-placed Going Global.

To Glory was impressive in winning the colts and geldings’ maiden. Previously raced pair Magnanimous and Giorgio Vasari set the pace, with Ger Lyons’ newcomer sitting just off the pace. Colin Keane’s mount travelled strongly through the race and picked up with an impressively sustained effort down the outside to win with authority.

Tracey Collins’ Noirvento got off the mark for this year with a late effort which readily gained the day in the six-and-a-half-furlong handicap. Winning jockey Ronan Whelan said: “She only has one way of being ridden: wherever she’s happy and comfortable. We thought she’d run well – her work has been good - but were a bit afraid she might need it so it’s a plus that she was able to get the bracket, and hopefully she might improve for it.” In the first division of the one-mile handicap, favourite Dark Design got up on the line to cruelly deny Buachaill Og, who had set out to make all and looked to have stolen the race when kicking clear off the final bend. Shane Foley got a strong run out of Joe Murphy’s winner and, on the bob of a head, got the verdict.

The absence of the potentially interesting Zawara left the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at the mercy of Dawn Rising, and Aidan O’Brien’s colt duly obliged at odds of 2-9.

It was another for Wayne Lordan, who said of the 12-length winner: “He had a very good run with Padraig (Beggy) at the Curragh and came home well. That was over a mile and a quarter, and the step up to a mile and a half was going to be a big plus.

“He was very lairy out in front: he was rolling around, and he ducked from the stalls just after the two (furlong marker) and I had to keep the revs up just in case anything was flying home, but he won well at the line. He’s a fine big horse and he’ll stay well, and he still feels a bit babyish.” Local trainer Charles Byrnes took the finale with the Sean Davis-ridden Wajaaha. An easy winner of a handicap hurdle at Leopardstown in March, a recent pipe-opener at Roscommon put him spot-on for this and he had little trouble justifying market support.