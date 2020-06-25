Fairyhouse Tips: Musalsal looks set for compensation

Protagonist powers to victory at Gowran Park last week and can follow up at Fairyhouse today. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Musalsal was unlucky in running on his most recent outing and can gain compensation in the first division of the Follow Fairyhouse On Social Media Handicap, the fourth of eight races today at Fairyhouse.

Having just his second run for Richard O’Brien, he moved sweetly through the race, at this venue, but was short of room most of the way up this straight. Ronan Whelan was forced to ease back on him, wait for the space to switch him out and then to try to produce him down the outside.

Much to the credit of the horse, he looked very straightforward and responded generously to his rider’s urgings, only for the line to come about 50 yards too soon. He finished third, beaten a length, behind one of today’ rivals, Amazing One, but with luck in running this time can reverse that form.

Amazing One should go well again but one rival that would be interesting should the money arrive for him is Nakakande. His stable has been amongst the winners recently and this course and distance winner ran better than his placing suggests when tenth behind Amazing One last time out. Despite his form figures, his turn should not be far away.

That same race won by Amazing One could also hold the key to the second division of the handicap as La Novia finished ninth that day but also had a troubled passage through the race. Leanne Breen’s runner finished full of running and was clearly better than the bare result. The quicker the ground the better for this mare and, off the same mark, she should play a leading role.

Having been given a 12lb penalty for winning at Gowran six days ago, Protagonist is officially 6lbs well in for the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap and can take full advantage.

It is a better race than he contested last time but that was his first run for Jessica Harrington, he proved to be in a different league to his rivals, and it is safe to assume there is more to come.

He can make race-fitness count against Mr Mooj, who was promoted to winner of a one-mile maiden at Dundalk and promises to be better suited to today’s longer trip.

Hosier and Alghazaal can fight out the finish to the ten-furlong maiden, with marginal preference for the former. Joseph O’Brien’s horse caught the eye finishing strongly into sixth place behind Tiger Moth on his recent debut, a race in which Alghazaal also went into the notebook finishing eighth.

Both horses can be expected to step forward for the experience and should have little trouble winning races, but Hosier looks a particularly nice prospect and can get off the mark.

In the 45-65 over six furlongs, A Likely Story should make a bold bid from the front. He is ideally drawn to try to burn off his rivals and, after a fine run over seven furlongs last week, should be spot on for this assignment. Powersville is drawn very wide but will be finishing well and rates a danger.