Cork’s Callum Walsh set to take on long-standing contender Espadas in June

Cork boxer ‘King’ Callum Walsh’s rise through the pro ranks will see him face long-standing contender Elias ‘The Latin Kid’ Espadas in June.

Walsh (13-0, 11 KOs) last fought in March when he secured an impressive first-round knockout against Scotland’s Dean Sutherland at Madison Square Garden. It was his third appearance at the iconic boxing venue.

The 24-year-old Cobh native will now return to Southern California on Saturday, June 21 to take on Espadas (23-6-1, 16 KOs) of Yucatan, Mexico at the Chumash Casino.

The 34-year-old Espadas most recently earned a draw against junior middleweight contender Sadriddin Akhmedov, who is also promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions. The previously unbeaten Kazakh went for ten rounds with Espadas.

It marks another step up for Walsh. He is trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach out of Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles and supported by UFC boss Dana White. The fight will once again be shown live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“I am destined to be the best fighter in the world,” he declared after his most recent victory. “I am getting stronger and stronger and I am showing it each time.”

That was a fourth straight knockout. Walsh was originally due to fight in July, but after bursting through his St Patrick’s Day outing, his next bout has been moved forward.

Elsewhere, Galway’s Kieran Molloy will headline a boxing card at Pearse Stadium on Saturday, June 28. Promotional company GBM Sports confirmed on social media that the Oughterard native (11-0, 6 KOs) will fight in front his home fanbase. The 26-year-old previously sold out Salthill’s Leisureland in 2023 and is now set for an outdoor show.

“When I signed as a professional a couple of years back, I was asked for my dream venue to fight in,” Molloy told Galway Bay FM.

“I mentioned Pearse Stadium straight away. To do it only over three years into my pro career is very exciting. I am really looking forward to it. GBM are going to put on a really good production alongside DAZN.”