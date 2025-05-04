Oscar Piastri wins in Miami as Lando Norris hampered by duel with Max Verstappen
Lando Norris accused Max Verstappen of deliberately pushing him off the road as Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix to extend his lead in the world championship.
Pole-sitter Verstappen and Norris went toe-to-toe through the opening two corners at the Hard Rock Stadium, with the latter falling off the track and losing four positions.
Norris took aim at Verstappen's tactics - claiming he had to take evasive action to avoid hitting the wall - but the stewards took no action against the Red Bull driver.
Piastri passed Verstappen on lap 14 to assume the lead and, although Norris followed him through four laps later, he was already nine seconds behind.
Piastri took the chequered flag 4.6 seconds clear of Norris to land his third victory in a row and increase his title advantage over Norris from nine points to 16.
George Russell finished third, half-a-minute back and ahead of Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton was involved in a radio spat with Ferrari after he called on them to move team-mate Charles Leclerc out of his way.
Ferrari ushered Leclerc aside but then told Hamilton to allow his team-mate back through in the closing stages. Leclerc and Hamilton finished seventh and eighth.