Sharlene Mawdsley seeks more relaxed approach for individual races

She runs her best when she runs free. That’s long been the case for Sharlene Mawdsley. The only issue? Harnessing that at the time of her choosing.

The Tipperary sprinter is one of the world’s best anchor runners in 4x400m relays, splitting a superb 49.14 to carry Ireland to fourth in the Olympic final. Her individual 400m PB? 50.71. The rolling start in relays accounts for some of that discrepancy, but it’s not near 1.57 seconds.

The difference is more about her approach, Mawdsley running relaxed and free when she has someone to chase in relays, whereas when confined to a lane in the 400m, athletes flanking her from each side, she sometimes tightens up – the great enemy of fast, fluid sprinting.

It’s something she’s targeted with her coach, Tony Lester, with whom she began working last autumn. “He was like, ‘There shouldn’t be that big a difference so we’re going to get rid of that difference, we’re going to make you faster, more relaxed,’” she says. “I used to get really nervous if someone came up on me, I’d get super tight. Next thing the race is over and you’ve let yourself down.”

The fix isn’t easy, but Lester has given her specific cues in training to foster the relaxation needed. The decision to move to his group originated at the Olympics, where she met Lester, asking how his health was following a heart attack last June. Lester had been in Denmark for the previous years, working as a national team coach, but told Mawdsley he’d return to London at the end of 2024, building a world-class group that included twins Laviai and Lina Nielsen.

Mawdsley had long wanted to train with a professional group but was making great strides under longtime coach Gary Ryan. What swayed her was having world-class training partners around her on every rep. She visited London last October, then joined the group on training camp in South Africa in January. She’ll move to London full-time in the spring, finding a spot close to Lester’s training base at Brunel University.

Things are different in his setup. Training is harder, but with more recovery, Mawdsley resting two days a week but hammering sessions like 5x300m in a blazing 39 seconds. Then there’s the weekly staple she loves to hate: 4x500m. Before, she’d flat-out refuse to do 500m reps, but seeing Laviai Nielsen – a sub-50-second athlete – churn through them made it a no-brainer.

Mawdsley opened her season in Glasgow in early February and surprised herself, winning in an indoor PB of 51.69. That puts her eighth in Europe this season. With three Europeans topping the world lists, all below 51 seconds, she knows how tough it’ll be to win a medal at next month’s European Indoors in the Dutch town of Apeldoorn. Still, the indoor 400m is chaos. “Indoors is so, so messy,” she says. “You have to make it out of the heat first and then continue the rounds from there.” The lane draw is critical and seeding for the heats is based on times. So Mawdsley isn’t just hoping to win this weekend’s Nationals in Abbotstown, but to run fast. Ireland will qualify teams for the mixed 4x400m and women’s 4x400m in Apeldoorn, but Mawdsley has yet to make a call on the mixed event, which takes place the night before the 400m heats and semi-final.

“If it’s a strong team, it’s hard to say no to because it could be a 50/50 medal chance: six teams, three medals.” Mawdsley will skip the World Indoors in Nanjing, China, given she’ll be going to China in early May for the World Relays. “I love a good relay,” she laughs. With the 400m standard secured for the Tokyo World Championships, her focus in the summer will be on competitive races rather than times. “I need to get better at racing girls,” she says.

In terms of profile, life is divided into the before and after of summer 2024, when Mawdsley got on first-name terms with the nation via those stunning anchor legs in Rome and Paris. She partied a lot during her month off, which brought constant reminders of her fame.

“I was going on nights out and my friends would be like, ‘we have to leave,’ because it was so many people asking for pictures. I get letters written to my house all the time. It’s lovely to see the support, we are making an impact for young girls and boys. At the same time, it’s about putting the head down, getting that work in, and that’s why going to London is helpful and having those camps where you can really focus on training.”

The hard graft goes on. This is the fittest Mawdsley has ever felt at this time of year. Now she hopes to prove it. As she says: “Everything is going as it should be.”

SPAR, Ireland’s leading convenience retailer, has partnered with Irish Olympian, European Mixed Relay Champion and European 4x400m Silver medallist Sharlene Mawdsley to promote their ongoing commitment to Irish athletics ahead of the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn. To celebrate its ongoing support of Irish athletics, SPAR and Sharlene are challenging Irish fans to “get moving” by going for a run while cheering on our sporting heroes for a chance to win a VIP trip to Apeldoorn to cheer on team Ireland. To enter simply go for a run or jog of any distance, take a screenshot of your run on your running app of choice and post it to Instagram using #TeamSPAR.