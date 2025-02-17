Olympic champion and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas to retire from cycling

Double Olympic champion and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas will retire from cycling this year.

The 38-year-old announced on Monday morning he will be bringing the curtain down on a successful 19-year professional career, with British Cycling saying September’s Tour of Britain will be his final race.

Thomas claimed Olympic team pursuit gold on the track at both Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before going on to win the Tour de France in 2018, becoming the third Briton and only Welshman to win road cycling’s biggest race.

In October 2023, he signed a new two-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers, which he expected would be his last.

And in a post on X, Thomas said: “Thought it was time we made it official. Yes, this will be my last year in the peloton.

“It’s not been a bad run eh? Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine being a pro for 19 years. There’ll be lots of time to reflect but, before then, I’ve got some big races to prep for.”

Thomas added to BBC Breakfast: “Since I was a kid I dreamt of riding the Tour and being part of the Olympics and winning was obviously a dream as well, but to achieve that was just nuts.

“Beijing was massive, my first Olympics and winning gold there. But the Tour’s what changed my life, being recognised all over the place.

“The yellow jersey is iconic. You go anywhere in the world and people will know the yellow jersey, how it signifies cycling and its history.

“So to be a part of that history and to win it, I just pinch myself.”

Thomas played a supporting role in all four of Chris Froome’s Tour de France successes between 2013 and 2017 and finished second to team-mate Egan Bernal in the 2019 edition, before claiming a third podium place in 2022.

He won Commonwealth gold for Wales in the road race in 2014, was British champion in both the road race and time trial and finished on the podium twice at the Giro d’Italia.

He was also part of the Great Britain team that helped Mark Cavendish become road race world champion in 2011, while his track exploits included three team pursuit world championship golds.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park added: “On behalf of British Cycling, I would like to congratulate Geraint on a stellar career, one that has shown what is possible within such a gruelling and captivating sport for those who have the grit and determination to succeed at the highest level.

“His 2018 Tour de France win will go down in history as the first time a Welshman has achieved the prestigious and hard-fought accolade.

“We will all be cheering him on over the coming months as he competes in his final season and look forward to bidding him farewell as he makes September’s Tour of Britain his final race.”