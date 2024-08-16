Raging Alcaraz loses his cool as he crashes out in Cincinnati

World number 46 Gael Monfils beats Spaniard in three sets as Alcaraz takes his clear frustration out on a racket 
DOWN AND OUT: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain congratulates Gael Monfils of France after their match during Day 6 of the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 16, 2024 in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Fri, 16 Aug, 2024 - 21:15
Staff

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz crashed out of the Cincinnati Open after losing in three sets to world number 46 Gael Monfils.

Alcaraz could make little impact when the round of 32 match resumed on Friday.

Rain had forced the players off on Thursday night with Alcaraz a set up but 3-1 down in a second set tie-break.

Frenchman Monfils was quickly out of the blocks to level the contest, and he then took the decider for a 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 triumph.

Alcaraz's frustration with his performance surfaced in the deciding set as he smashed his racquet after missing an opportunity to break 37-year-old Monfils' serve.

Alcaraz was making his first hard-court appearance since March, since when he has won the French Open, Wimbledon and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Third seed Alexander Zverev reached the quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6 (6) victory over Spain's Pablo Carrero Busta.

And Andrey Rublev enjoyed a comfortable passage to the last-eight, defeating American Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (5) 6-1.

Rublev will now play world number one Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals, whose third round opponent Jordan Thompson withdrew before their match because of a rib injury.

