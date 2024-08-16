Orla Prendergast stars as Ireland beat Sri Lanka in Stormont thriller

Orla Prendergast scored a maiden one-day century to guide Ireland to a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their opening one-day international in Belfast.

Prendergast struck an unbeaten 122 off 107 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes, as Ireland chased down their target of 261 with four balls remaining.

The 22-year-old all-rounder had already impressed with the ball, taking a career-best three for 25 off eight overs as Sri Lanka made 260 for eight.

After Sri Lanka had lost the toss and been put in to bat at Stormont, Prendergast made an almost immediate breakthrough when she had touring captain Chamari Athapaththu caught behind for a golden duck in the first over.

Harshitha Samarawickrama soon followed, bowled by Alana Dalzell for 19, and the tourists looked in trouble at 35 for two.

However, opener Vishmi Gunaratne went on score her own maiden ODI century, eventually falling for 101 - which included nine boundaries and three sixes - to become the first Sri Lanka woman after Athapaththu to make more than 90 runs in a single white-ball international innings.

Hasini Perera added 46 to help push the total up to 260, with Dalzell and Arlene Kelly both finishing with two wickets each.

Ireland suffered an early setback in their run chase as stand-in captain Gaby Lewis was bowled for nine in the eighth over, but fellow opener Sarah Forbes (30) and wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter (42) helped steady the reply, helping the hosts to 116 for three midway through the innings.

Although Sri Lanka spinner Kavisha Dilhari (four for 54) continued to pick up regular wickets, Prendergast kept Ireland on course with a fine century, coming off 97 balls, before seeing her side over the line as she hit the winning run in the final over.

The second fixture of the three-match ODI series takes place on Sunday, again at the Stormont Cricket Ground.