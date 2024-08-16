Ireland settle for second as USA win dramatic Aga Khan by narrowest margin

Michael Blake’s team of Darragh Kenny, Mark McAuley, Denis Lynch and Cian O’Connor fought bravely until the end but came up short by a solitary pole down
TO THE VICTORS: Team USA from left to right Lucy Davis, Aaron Vale, Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland, Mclain Ward and Spencer Smith celebrate with the Aga Khan Trophy. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 16 Aug, 2024 - 19:46
Staff

Ireland have finished an agonising second in the Nations Cup at the Dublin Horse Show for the Aga Khan Trophy.

Michael Blake’s team of Darragh Kenny, Mark McAuley, Denis Lynch and Cian O’Connor fought bravely until the end but came up short by a solitary pole down, pipped by United States after anchor rider McLain Ward delivered a clear round under pressure on Callas to secure the victory.

Great Britain, who had been seventh in the standings after round one, came through the pack to finish on the podium in third.

“We were a little out of luck today,” Ireland’s Chef d’Equipe Blake said. “I’m so proud of our lads, though. After a long year they’ve done a great job. If things had been just a little different we’d have won, but we were very close.

“We’ve gone to America twice and beaten them on their home soil and I suppose they’ve paid us back now."

