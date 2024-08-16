Callum Walsh gets Irish homecoming as he headlines September card at 3Arena

Callum Walsh is getting his long-awaited homecoming bout — sort of.

The undefeated Super Welterweight from Cobh who has made huge waves in the past 18 months Stateside had spoken frequently of his hope to fight on Leeside in 2024. Instead Walsh will make his return Irish soil as a pro with a headline night at Dublin's 3Arena.

UFC supremo Dana White, who is an advisor to Walsh, announced that the 23-year-old will defend his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title in a main event bout against Przemyslaw Runowski at the Dublin Docklands venue on Friday, September 20.

There had been reports that Walsh, who is 11-0 and coming off back-to-back impressive KO wins already in 2024, would fight an Irish opponent in the shape of former IBF world champion Denis Hogan or Celtic Warriors veteran Craig O'Brien. However the experienced Pole Runowski will now be in the opposite corner, the 30-year-old boasting a 22-2-1 record, his only career defeats coming via decision.

For Walsh, a headline bout in the capital continues a pro fighting journey from California to Boston to New York's Madison Square Garden Theatre. The former Irish amateur champion is trained by iconic Hall of Famer Freddie Roach and also has Tom Loeffler in his promotional corner.

"I met Callum Walsh a couple of years ago and I love the way he fights. I also love the fact that he’s not fighting guys to pad his record, like the typical boxing model. This is a kid who really believes in himself and his potential to become a world champion,” said White. “I also love the fact that one of the greatest trainers in the history of the sport, Freddie Roach, believes in him.

"I am very invested in this fight in Dublin and I’m really excited to not only bring a fight back to Ireland but to be sitting ringside to see Callum fight in his home country taking on the #1 Super Welterweight from Poland with 25 pro fights and has never been stopped. This fight is a huge opportunity for both fighters with the WBC title on the line.”

While no undercard details have yet been announced there is sure to be plenty of Irish interest.