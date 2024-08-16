Handball: Top star Catriona Casey looking for world title on home soil

When Catriona Casey launches her assault on the World Wallball Championships Open Singles title this week against American Nancy Dong at the University of Limerick, it will feel like completing a circle.

The Cork woman (30), the pre-eminent female handballer in the world, has travelled the globe competing but, this week, she will bring it all back home.

The World Championships, a triennial event which was inaugurated in 1964, traditionally focused on the 4-wall code, with 1-Wall, a more simplistic and ancient version of the game which is particularly strong in New York (where there are 2,000 public courts) included as an add-on.

Over the last 15 years, however, 1-Wall, now rebranded as Wallball, has experienced an explosion in popularity, with an established European Tour, and the decision was made this year to give it its own standalone World Championships event.

That serves off on Sunday at a custom-built, 10-court arena in UL, with native players from America, Canada, Japan, England and the Basque Country among the 880 entries.

The well-travelled Casey is number one seed in the Ladies Open and, after a decade of wild success overseas as well as domestically, she now has the chance to win a world Open Singles title on home soil.

“One of my favourite aspects of handball is the opportunity to travel,” Casey told the Irish Examiner.

“My first overseas trip for handball was to Tucson, Arizona when I was 14, to compete in the US Junior Nationals. Since then, I've been back to the US about 50 times to cities like New York, San Francisco, and Vegas, but also more off the beaten track places like Salt Lake City and Des Moines. I've also played in Canada and France and this year alone I had two firsts - Mexico and the Basque Country.”

Casey, along with her great rival Martina McMahon from Limerick, Roscommon dual player Fiona Tully and Tyrone lefty Eilise McCrory, lead the charge for the Irish in the Ladies Open, with Tyrone’s Conor McElduff heading a stellar Men’s Open field, which includes seven entrants from New York, commonly regarded as the Mecca of Wallball, some of whom are professionals.

Also in the mix is England’s Luke Thomson, a former Fives player who works in recruitment strategy for Chelsea FC, and Basque Lur Ziarrusta, both highly ranked on the European circuit. The elite matches will be streamed live each day on the Sport TG4 YouTube channel and, Casey believes, the event has the potential to propel handball – and particularly wallball – forward.

“As a primary school teacher in Ennis, I've seen first-hand the possibilities for wallball in schools. We have a mini court marked out in our PE hall, but in reality you can learn the fundamentals with just a ball and a wall. Handball ticks a lot of boxes in terms of the PE curriculum, but more importantly it's really fun and addictive.

“It also provides a great alternative to children who might not necessarily excel in team sports. I'd love to see handball being introduced in more schools and links being made with local clubs. Wallball is a great place to start as the ball is softer and beginner-friendly.

“An event like this is a real showcase for the game.”

Where once there were outdoor ball alleys dotted all over the country, the game’s presence is more haphazard now. Some large towns have little handball activity while smaller, rural areas – like Casey’s own Ballydesmond – can thrive. The hope in handball circles is that promoting wallball, with few barriers to entry, will spread the gospel more effectively and place handball on a stronger footing alongside the dominant GAA codes.

As it is, many leading footballers and hurlers have a handball background – six of the Clare hurling panel are members of handball clubs, some competing at a high level – and the sport aims to tap into this.

“Both the football and handball clubs are big parts of our local community in Ballydesmond. I have great memories of playing football all throughout my childhood and teenage years.

“My neighbour, Donncha O'Connor, played a starring role in Cork's last All-Ireland senior football win in 2010 and is a very good handballer. His cousin, (multiple All-Ireland champion) Tony Healy, was my handball idol growing up! Both clubs do a great job in terms of youth development. We just had almost 40 kids at our handball summer camp this week, so handball is alive and well in the area.”

The challenge now is to grow it, starting tomorrow in Limerick.