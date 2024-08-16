Your sport on TV this week: Dublin Horse Show, Vuelta a Espana and Premier League

Don’t Miss: The 2024 Dublin Horse Show starts on Wednesday with almost 168 classes classes and competitions with the highlight including the Nations Cup of Ireland, the Aga Khan Trophy taking place on Friday, the Defender Puissance on Saturdy and the Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland on Sunday. Watch all the action live from Friday to Sunday on RTÉ.

Set the Sky Box: The three week Vuelta a Espana begins this weekend. The riders from 22 teams will journey around Portugal and Spain starting in Lisbon. Watch live on Eurosport.