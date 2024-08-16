Your sport on TV this week: Dublin Horse Show, Vuelta a Espana and Premier League
: The 2024 Dublin Horse Show starts on Wednesday with almost 168 classes classes and competitions with the highlight including the Nations Cup of Ireland, the Aga Khan Trophy taking place on Friday, the Defender Puissance on Saturdy and the Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland on Sunday. Watch all the action live from Friday to Sunday on RTÉ.
The three week Vuelta a Espana begins this weekend. The riders from 22 teams will journey around Portugal and Spain starting in Lisbon. Watch live on Eurosport.
: Missing the Olympics, Simone Biles Rising on Netflix is a must watch. See behind the scenes footage of the most decorated gymnast as she navigates her way from the Olympics in Tokyo which saw her take a step back to look after her mental health to finding her way back to the gym.
, Women's Tour de France, Stage 6, TG4 and Eurosport 1
, Dublin Horse Show, Equestrian, RTÉ 2
, West Indies v South Africa, 2nd Test D2, TNT Sports 1
, Celta de Vigo v Deportivo Alavés, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Ulm v Bayern Munich, German Cup, Premier Sports 2
, Coventry City v Oxford Utd, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Man Utd v Fulham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
, Las Palmas v Sevilla, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, New Zealand v Argentina, Rugby Championship, Sky Sports Action
, Australia v South Africa, Rugby Championship, Sky Sports Action
, Women's Tour de France, Stage 6, TG4 and Eurosport 1
, Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Premeir League, TNT Sports 1
, West Brom v Leeds Utd, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Newbury, Ripon and Newmarket, Racing, UTV
, Ulster v Connacht, Women's Interprovincial Championship, TG4
, Hull FC v London Broncos, Super League, Sky Sports Action
, West Indies v South Africa, 2nd Test D3, TNT Sports 3
, Arsenal v Wolves, Premier League, Premier Sports 1
, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 1, Eurosport 1
, Munster v Leinster, Women's Interprovincial Championship, TG4
, Wigan Warriors v St Helens, Super League, Sky Sports Action
, West Ham v Aston Villa, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
, Genoa v Inter Milan, Serie A, TNT Sports 2
, Rangers v St Johnstone, Scottish League Cup, Premier Sports 1
, Dublin Horse Show, Equestrian, RTÉ 2
, Denzel Bentley v Derrick Osaze, Boxing, TNT Sports 1
, Warrington v Leeds Rhinos, Super League, Sky Sports Action
, Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart, Supercup Final, Sky Sports Football
, Galway Utd v Shamrock Rovers, Women's All-Island Cup final, TG4
, Valencia v Barcelona, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Lions at Chiefs, Pre-season NFL, Sky Sports Mix
, Commanders at Dolphins, Pre-season NFL, Sky Sports Mix
, Bills at Steelers, Pre-season NFL, Virgin Media Two
, Christian Mbilli v Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Boxing, Sky Sports Action
, Dricus Du Plessis v Israel Adesanya, UFC, TNT Sports 1
, Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Grand Prix of Austria, MOTOGP, TNT Sports 2
, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 1, Eurosport 1
, Leigh Leopards v Salford RD, Super League, Sky Sports Action
, Brentford v Crystal Palace, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
, West Indies v South Africa, 2nd Test D4, TNT Sports 3
, Dublin Horse Show, Equestrian, RTÉ 2
, Celtic v Hiberninan, Scottish League Cup, Premier Sports 1
, Bolton v Wrexham, League 1, Sky Sports Football
, Women's Tour de France, Stage 6, TG4 and Eurosport 1
, Catalans Dragons v Hull KR, Super League, Sky Sports Action
, Chelsea v Man City, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
, Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
Huddersfield v Castleford, Super League, Sky Sports Action
, Mallorca v Real Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 and ITV 4