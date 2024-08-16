Motorsport: Next stop Newry as Cronin locked in thrilling battle at top of championship 

Tomorrow’s Newry-based Modern Tyres Ulster International Rally, the penultimate round of the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Championship is set to serve up a thriller in what is probably the most absorbing championship battles in recent years with three drivers seeking to lift the Bertie Fisher Memorial Trophy.

Cork’s Keith Cronin, Welshman Matt Edwards, both in Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars and Derry’s Callum Devine - the reigning champion - now equipped with a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 are locked in combat in a fascinating conclusion to the championship season with the Cork ’20 Rally set to round off proceedings at the end of September.

Presently, Cronin leads the way from Edwards and Devine. With the series based on the best five results from its seven rounds, all three will be aiming to maximise their scores from these remaining two events. To illustrate how close the battle is, Cronin’s best three results are two wins and a second, Devine is exactly the same while Edwards has a win and two second places under his belt leaving him five points behind.

It could all have been so different. Cronin won in Galway and the West Cork, led the Circuit of Ireland, Killarney and Donegal. Along with his rivals, he knows the fickleness of the sport. “I’ve been saying all year that we don’t need to win all the rallies to win the championship and as it turned out, we haven’t won them all. To be in with a realistic shot at the title, we (with co-driver Mikie Galvin) need to aim for victory at the Ulster Rally. Anything else makes the task at the final round in Cork all the more difficult.”

Tomorrow’s Modern Tyres backed event is a sprint in comparison to the three-day West Cork and Donegal events. Cronin added, “It (the pace) really needs to be one hundred per cent from the start. You need a bit of luck too when it is only one day, because any time loss is likely to be more costly than on the longer rallies.” Following non-finishes in West Cork and the Circuit of Ireland, Devine has fashioned a spirited recovery - winning in Killarney and Donegal where he switched to a Skoda Fabia and is aiming to build on latter.

“Donegal was a case of trying different things throughout the rally, particularly with the set-up. There was a bit of learning, now we’ve something to work on so hopefully we can start a bit stronger.”

The reigning Tarmac champion will also be hoping to continue his upward spiral on the Ulster.

“I’ve managed a third and a second on the last two visits, so hopefully, we (with co-driver Noel O’Sullivan) can go one better. It will be a big battle at the front for sure.”

Llandudno driver Matt Edwards, who saw a precious Donegal win slip from his grasp, is a fan of the Ulster Rally terrain. Like Cronin, he is a former winner of the event.

“I think having a general feel for the geography of the Newry area, even if the stages are not the same, does help. I am comfortable on the technical nature of the roads in the area and enjoy the challenge they bring. For instance, they’re slower in terms of average speed to Donegal, but that suited us on the Circuit this year, so that bodes well for us. We have been quick out the blocks on the last few rallies now, we (with co-driver David Moynihan) should be there or thereabouts.”

Former champion Josh Moffett (Citroen C3 Rally2), Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty (Skoda Fabia) and Donegal’s David Kelly (VW Polo GTi R5) complete the top six. The first of the day’s ten stages begins at 8.50am.

Meanwhile, the Irish crew of Jon Armstrong/Eoin Treacy (Ford Fiesta Rally2) are seeded at nine in the Barum Czech Rally Zlin, round six of the European Rally Championship that begins this evening. They have a season’s best of fifth (Rally Estonia). Having dominated the RC3 category last year before he crashed out, the Kesh driver is aiming to put his experience of the event to good effect.