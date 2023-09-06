O’Donovan and McCarthy progress at World Champs, but shock for French foes

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are into the A/B Semi-final of the men’s lightweight double sculls
at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade after cruising to victory in their quarter-final race today.
The Skibbereen duo led from the off and qualified ahead of Italy's Stefano Oppo and Gabriel Soares.
In quarter-final 3, Norway came through ahead of Germany and New Zealand. The Swiss double coasted through quarterfinal 4, with Poland in second and Mexico third.
But there was a shock in quarter-final 2, where France's Hugo Beurey and Ferdinand Ludwig, who beat O’Donovan and McCarthy at World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne earlier in the season, finished fifth and crash out. The French duo are now out of the running for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Spain beat Czechia for first, with the China boat snatched third from Greece in a photo finish.
