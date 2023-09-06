O’Donovan and McCarthy progress at World Champs, but shock for French foes

The Skibbereen duo led from the off and qualified ahead of Italy's boat
O’Donovan and McCarthy progress at World Champs, but shock for French foes

Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 12:28

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are into the A/B Semi-final of the men’s lightweight double sculls
at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade after cruising to victory in their quarter-final race today.

The Skibbereen duo led from the off and qualified ahead of Italy's Stefano Oppo and Gabriel Soares.

In quarter-final 3, Norway came through ahead of Germany and New Zealand. The Swiss double coasted through quarterfinal 4, with Poland in second and Mexico third.

But there was a shock in quarter-final 2, where France's Hugo Beurey and Ferdinand Ludwig, who beat O’Donovan and McCarthy at World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne earlier in the season, finished fifth and crash out. The French duo are now out of the running for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Spain beat Czechia for first, with the China boat snatched third from Greece in a photo finish. 

More to follow

More in this section

O'Brien and McGowan secure qualification for Paris 2024 O'Brien and McGowan secure qualification for Paris 2024
A view from behind a bowler 5/8/2000 Brian O’Driscoll shows his star quality at Killea
Becoming world number one ‘means a lot to me’, says Aryna Sabalenka Becoming world number one ‘means a lot to me’, says Aryna Sabalenka
<p>RECORD BREAKER: Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarter-finals of the US Open in New York. Pic: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez</p>

Novak Djokovic breaks yet another record in reaching US Open semis

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd