Sarah Lavin breaks Phil Healy's Irish 100m record

She waited her whole career to set an Irish senior record, and then two came along at once. Sarah Lavin has broken Phil Healy’s national 100m record in Bellinzona, Switzerland Monday night, clocking 11.27 in still conditions.

Lavin was in action in the B 100m at the Gala dei Castelli, a Continental Tour Silver meeting, and finished second to Italy’s Zaynab Dosso (11.15). Her mark dips under the previous record of 11.28, set by Healy in 2018.