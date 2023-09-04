Rugby World Cup, Euro 2024 qualifiers and the Irish Open : your sport on TV this week

Don't Miss: The 10th Rugby World Cup is kicking of in France on Friday with hosts France taking on New Zealand. There are 20 countries participating in the tournament and are split into four groups with the top two teams of each group progressing into the quarter-finals. The games take place across nine cities in France. Ireland's first game is on Saturday when they take on Romania in Bordeaux. Andy Farrell is hoping to bring Ireland past the quarter-final stage for the first time. It promises to be an exciting tournament. Games are live across RTÈ and Virgin Media.

Set the Sky Box: The Republic of Ireland footballers are also in France this week. They are taking on France in Paris in their Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Can Stephen Kenny's men pull off a shock and get a win that would improve their chances of qualifying for the Euros. Game is live on RTÈ and Premier Sports.