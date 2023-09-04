Rugby World Cup, Euro 2024 qualifiers and the Irish Open : your sport on TV this week

: The 10th Rugby World Cup is kicking of in France on Friday with hosts France taking on New Zealand. There are 20 countries participating in the tournament and are split into four groups with the top two teams of each group progressing into the quarter-finals. The games take place across nine cities in France. Ireland's first game is on Saturday when they take on Romania in Bordeaux. Andy Farrell is hoping to bring Ireland past the quarter-final stage for the first time. It promises to be an exciting tournament. Games are live across RTÈ and Virgin Media.
: The Republic of Ireland footballers are also in France this week. They are taking on France in Paris in their Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Can Stephen Kenny's men pull off a shock and get a win that would improve their chances of qualifying for the Euros. Game is live on RTÈ and Premier Sports.
: Follow all the League of Ireland men's division one and women's premier division action with all the games live on LOI TV. It is coming to the business end of the season and there will be plenty of drama to come.
US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action
Cambridge Utd v Reading, League 1, Sky Sports Football
, Tour of Britain, Stage 3, ITV4
, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 10, Eurosport 1
, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action
, England v New Zealand, 4th T20, Sky Sports Cricket
, Tour of Britain, Stage 4, ITV4
, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 11, Eurosport 1
, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action
, England v Sri Lanka, Women's 3rd T20, Sky Sports Cricket and BBC 2
, Collingwood v Melbourne, AFL, TNT Sports 1
, Tour of Britain, Stage 5, ITV4
, South Africa v Australia, 1st ODI, Sky Sports Cricket
, Irish Open, DP World Tour, RTÈ 2 and Sky Sports Golf
, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 12, Eurosport 1
, Kazakhstan v Finland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena
Lithuania v Montenegro, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
, France v Rep of Ireland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, RTÈ 2 and Premier Sports 1
, Netherlands v Greece, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Virgin Media Two
, Slovenia v Northern Ireland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2
, Wales v Korea, Friendly, S4C
, Kroger City Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf
, Lions @ Chiefs, NFL, Sky Sports Action
, Richmond Women v Adelaide Crows Women, AFL, TNT Sports 1
, Carlton v Sydney Swans, AFL, TNT Sports 1
, Tour of Britain, Stage 6, ITV4
, England v New Zealand, 1st ODI, Sky Sports Cricket
, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 13, Eurosport 1
, Irish Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action
, UK 5K Road Championships, Athletics, BBC Red Button
, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena
, Georgia v Spain, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Premier Sports 1
, Quebec Grand Prix, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2
, Brussels Diamond League, athletics, BBC 2
, Cyprus v Scotland, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1
, Slovakia v Portugal, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Premier Sports 2
, France v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup, RTÈ 2 and UTV
, St Helens v Leigh, Super League, Sky Sports Mix
Kroger City Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf
Sydney Swans Women v Geelong Cats Women, AFL, TNT Sports 1
, St Kilda v GWS Giants, AFL, TNT Sports 1
, England v Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Sky Sports Cricket
, Tour of Britain, Stage 7, ITV4
, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 13, Eurosport 1
, World Rowing Championships, Belgrade, BBC 2
, Haydock Park, Racing, Virgin Media Two and ITV3
, Leopardstown, Racing, RTÈ 2
, Italy v Namibia, Rugby World Cup, Virgin Media One and UTV
, Ireland v Romania, Rugby World Cup, Virgin Media One and UTV
, Irish Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf and RTÈ 1
, Bradford City v Grimsby Town, League 2, Sky Sports Football
, Azerbaijan v Belgium, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
, Estonia v Sweden, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix
, Ukraine v England, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Virgin Media Two and Channel 4
, Australia v Georgia, Rugby World Cup, RTÈ 2 and UTV
, Andorra v Belarus, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Premier Sports 2
, South Africa v Australia, 2nd ODI, Sky Sports Cricke
, Kroger City Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf
Galway Utd v DLR Waves, Women's Premier Division
, Romania v Israel, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Premier Sports 2
, North Macedonia v Italy, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1
, England v Argentina, Rugby World Cup, RTÈ 2 and UTV
, Israel Adesanya v Sean Strickland, TNT Sports 1
, Essendon Bombers Women v St Kilda Saints Women, AFL, TNT Sports 3
, Great North Run, Athletics, BBC 1
, England v New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Sky Sports Cricket
, Tour of Britain, Stage 7, ITV4
, Japan v Chile, Rugby World Cup, RTÈ 2 and UTV
, GP of San Marino, MotoGP, TNT Sports 2
, Irish Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf and RTÈ 1
, Salford RD v Warrington, Super League, Channel 4
, Ealing v Northampton, Premiership Cup, TNT Sports 1
, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15, Eurosport 1
, Club Championship, TBA, TG4
, Leopardstown, Racing, RTÈ 2
, Week 1 (TBA), NFL, Sky Sports NFL
, South Africa v Scotland, Rugby World Cup, Virgin Media One and UTV
, GP de Fourmies, Cycling, Eurosport 1
, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena
, Montreal GP, Cycling, Eurosport 2
, Kroger City Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf
, Rep of Ireland v Netherlands, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, RTÈ 2 and Premier Sports 1
, Greece v Gibraltar, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Virgin Media Two
, Wales v Fiji, Rugby World Cup, Virgin Media One and UTV
, Cowboys @ Giants, NFL, Sky Sports NFL