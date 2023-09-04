Rugby World Cup, Euro 2024 qualifiers and the Irish Open : your sport on TV this week

Another busy week in sport with the Republic of Ireland heading to Paris to take on France in their Euro 2024 Qualifier, the Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday with host France taking on New Zealand and the Irish Open is taking place at The K Club. 
Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 12:47
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: The 10th Rugby World Cup is kicking of in France on Friday with hosts France taking on New Zealand. There are 20 countries participating in the tournament and are split into four groups with the top two teams of each group progressing into the quarter-finals. The games take place across nine cities in France. Ireland's first game is on Saturday when they take on Romania in Bordeaux. Andy Farrell is hoping to bring Ireland past the quarter-final stage for the first time. It promises to be an exciting tournament. Games are live across RTÈ and Virgin Media.

Set the Sky Box: The Republic of Ireland footballers are also in France this week. They are taking on France in Paris in their Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Can Stephen Kenny's men pull off a shock and get a win that would improve their chances of qualifying for the Euros. Game is live on RTÈ and Premier Sports.

Streaming Pick: Follow all the League of Ireland men's division one and women's premier division action with all the games live on LOI TV. It is coming to the business end of the season and there will be plenty of drama to come. 

Monday September 4

3.30pm, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action

8pm, Cambridge Utd v Reading, League 1, Sky Sports Football

Tuesday September 5

11.15am, Tour of Britain, Stage 3, ITV4

1.30pm, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 10, Eurosport 1

3.30pm, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action

5.30pm, England v New Zealand, 4th T20, Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday September 6

11am, Tour of Britain, Stage 4, ITV4

1.30pm, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 11, Eurosport 1

3.30pm, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action

5.30pm, England v Sri Lanka, Women's 3rd T20, Sky Sports Cricket and BBC 2

Thursday September 7

10.20am, Collingwood v Melbourne, AFL, TNT Sports 1

10.30am, Tour of Britain, Stage 5, ITV4

11.30am, South Africa v Australia, 1st ODI, Sky Sports Cricket

1pm, Irish Open, DP World Tour, RTÈ 2 and Sky Sports Golf

1.30pm, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 12, Eurosport 1

3pm, Kazakhstan v Finland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

4.30pm, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena 

5pm, Lithuania v Montenegro, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

7.45pm, France v Rep of Ireland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, RTÈ 2 and Premier Sports 1

7.45pm, Netherlands v Greece, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Virgin Media Two

7.45pm, Slovenia v Northern Ireland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2

7.45pm, Wales v Korea, Friendly, S4C

9pm, Kroger City Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

Friday September 8

1.20am, Lions @ Chiefs, NFL, Sky Sports Action

8am, Richmond Women v Adelaide Crows Women, AFL, TNT Sports 1

10.50am, Carlton v Sydney Swans, AFL, TNT Sports 1

11.30am, Tour of Britain, Stage 6, ITV4

12pm, England v New Zealand, 1st ODI, Sky Sports Cricket

12.30pm, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 13, Eurosport 1

1pm, Irish Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

3.30pm, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action

4.20pm, UK 5K Road Championships, Athletics, BBC Red Button

4.30pm, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena 

5pm, Georgia v Spain, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Premier Sports 1

7pm, Quebec Grand Prix, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

7pm, Brussels Diamond League, athletics, BBC 2

7.45pm, Cyprus v Scotland, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1

7.45pm, Slovakia v Portugal, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Premier Sports 2

8pm, France v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup, RTÈ 2 and UTV

8pm, St Helens v Leigh, Super League, Sky Sports Mix

9pm, Kroger City Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

Saturday September 9

4am, Sydney Swans Women v Geelong Cats Women, AFL, TNT Sports 1

6.20am, St Kilda v GWS Giants, AFL, TNT Sports 1

10.30am, England v Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Sky Sports Cricket

10.45am, Tour of Britain, Stage 7, ITV4

11.30am, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 13, Eurosport 1

1pm, World Rowing Championships, Belgrade, BBC 2

1.30pm, Haydock Park, Racing, Virgin Media Two and ITV3

2pm, Leopardstown, Racing, RTÈ 2

12pm, Italy v Namibia, Rugby World Cup, Virgin Media One and UTV

2.30pm, Ireland v Romania, Rugby World Cup, Virgin Media One and UTV

12.10pm, Irish Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf and RTÈ 1

12.30pm, Bradford City v Grimsby Town, League 2, Sky Sports Football

2pm, Azerbaijan v Belgium, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

5pm, Estonia v Sweden, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

4.30pm, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix

5pm, Ukraine v England, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Virgin Media Two and Channel 4

5pm, Australia v Georgia, Rugby World Cup, RTÈ 2 and UTV

5pm, Andorra v Belarus, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Premier Sports 2

7pm, South Africa v Australia, 2nd ODI, Sky Sports Cricke

7pm, Kroger City Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

7.35pm, Galway Utd v DLR Waves, Women's Premier Division

7.45pm, Romania v Israel, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Premier Sports 2

7.45pm, North Macedonia v Italy, Euro 2024 Qualifier, Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1

8pm, England v Argentina, Rugby World Cup, RTÈ 2 and UTV

Sunday September 10

3am, Israel Adesanya v Sean Strickland, TNT Sports 1

6am, Essendon Bombers Women v St Kilda Saints Women, AFL, TNT Sports 3

10am, Great North Run, Athletics, BBC 1

10.30am, England v New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Sky Sports Cricket

11am, Tour of Britain, Stage 7, ITV4

12pm, Japan v Chile, Rugby World Cup, RTÈ 2 and UTV

12.30pm, GP of San Marino, MotoGP, TNT Sports 2

12.30pm, Irish Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf and RTÈ 1

12.45pm, Salford RD v Warrington, Super League, Channel 4

1pm, Ealing v Northampton, Premiership Cup, TNT Sports 1

1.30pm, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15, Eurosport 1

1.45pm, Club Championship, TBA, TG4

2.15pm, Leopardstown, Racing, RTÈ 2

4.30pm, Week 1 (TBA), NFL, Sky Sports NFL

4.45pm, South Africa v Scotland, Rugby World Cup, Virgin Media One and UTV

5pm, GP de Fourmies, Cycling, Eurosport 1

5.30pm, US Open, tennis, Sky Sports Arena

6pm, Montreal GP, Cycling, Eurosport 2

7pm, Kroger City Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm, Rep of Ireland v Netherlands, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, RTÈ 2 and Premier Sports 1

7.45pm, Greece v Gibraltar, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Virgin Media Two

8pm, Wales v Fiji, Rugby World Cup, Virgin Media One and UTV

1.20am, Cowboys @ Giants, NFL, Sky Sports NFL

