O'Brien brothers get second win in Lakeland Rally

Reigning Irish Forest Rally champions Omagh’s Patrick and Stephen O’Brien took their R317 Motorsport run Skoda Fabia R5 to a 21.2 second victory in the Lakeland Rally in Enniskillen where Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell and his Monaghan co-driver Arthur Kierans, also in an R317 Motorsport run Skoda Fabia R5 and who finished fourth, took maximum points in the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally series.

The O’Brien brothers finished the six stage event 21.2s ahead of the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of Dromore’s Cathan McCourt and his Cork co-driver Liam Moynihan.

On the short Bellmore opening stage (3.56miles) O’Brien was just 0.3s ahead of McCourt, who was on his first gravel rally in some twelve months with Tyrone’s Jason Mitchell (VW Polo GTi R5) 1.2s further behind. There was drama when Mark Donnelly finished the stage in fifth but damaged his VW Polo GTi R5 after clipping a bridge and retired on the road section.

Out on SS2, Ballintempo, the longest of the rally at 10.15 miles, Mitchell edged 0.9s ahead of O’Brien, who regained the lead on SS3 and at the service park was 0.7s ahead of Mitchell with McCourt 12.7s further behind in third. Enniskillen’s Jonny Leonard (Ford Fiesta R5) and Strabane pair Niall Devine (Ford Fiesta R5) and Caldwell completed the top six, the latter, along with Donnelly, was the only driver in the top six not using the bigger restrictor and complying with the Irish championship regulations.

At service McCourt changed to a shorter ratio gearbox while prior to the rally O’Brien and Caldwell reverted to the settings they were both using prior to last week’s Davagh Rally.

Out on SS4 - a repeat of the opening stage and with the surface offering much more grip O’Brien swept into a 7.6s lead over Mitchell with McCourt staying in third. On SS5 McCourt took a whopping 35.8s off his previous time but his rivals also improved their respective times and positions remained unchanged. However, Mitchell lost substantial time on the final stage due to gear linkage problems, he also collected a 20s time penalty and had to be content with fifth as McCourt/Moynihan netted second. Jonny Leonard/Niall Burnes (Ford Fiesta R5) were third. Caldwell in fourth netted maximum points in the Irish forest series - increasing his lead to 22 points. Along with Donnelly, other championship contenders Carlow’s David Condell (Fiesta R5) and Tyrone’s Conor McCourt (Citroen C3 Rally2) also failed to finish, the latter endured a slight roll on SS2.

Afterwards Caldwell said, “Our plan was to consolidate the championship lead and it went according to plan, however, it’s still all to play for with two events remaining. The first loop was very loose and I had to be cautious as it was easy to get caught out. We reverted to the settings in the car we had before last week’s Davagh Rally.” Tyrone’s Hugh McQuaid (Ford Escort) and his Cork co-driver Declan Casey won the modified category.

Meanwhile, in Rali Bae Ceredigion in Wales, round five of the British Rally Championship, their reigning champion and Welsh ace Osian Pryce (VW Polo GTi R5) took a 2.9s victory over the similar car of fellow countryman Meirion Evans. On Saturday’s opening stage Evans led Pryce by 3.3s but punctured on the next stage and lost over half a minute to Pryce, who was never headed thereafter. The Irish crew of Kyle White/Sean Topping (Peugeot 2908 Rally4) took maximum points in the BRC junior category.

In the sixth round of the Motorsport Ireland Karting Championship in Athboy there were wins for Ballylickey’s Colin Cronin in the Iame X-30 Juniors and Kanturk’s Shane O’Leary in the Rotax Senior Max category.

Lakeland Rally (Round 5, Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship) Enniskillen: 1. P. O'Brien/S. O'Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) 33m. 42.1s; 2. C. McCourt/L. Moynihan (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+21.2s; 3. J. Leonard/N. Burns (Ford Fiesta R5)+52.4s; 4. R. Caldwell/A. Kierans (Skoda Fabia R5)+1m.07.6s; 5. J. Mitchell/P. McCrudden (VW Polo GTi R5)+1m. 09.9s; 6. M. Cairns/P. Ward (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 32.6s; 7. D. McKelvey/S. Byrne (Ford Fiesta R5)+2m. 29.5s; 8. N. McGonigle/K. Bustard (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)+2m. 42.8s; 9. D. Cairns/M. Preston (Skoda Fabia R5)+3m. 0.2.2s; 10. J. Hegarty/D. Turkington (Ford Fiesta R5)+3m. 19.0s.

Rali Bae Ceredigion (Round 5, British Rally Championship) Aberystwyth: 1. O. Pryce/S. Prevot (VW Polo GTi R5) 1h. 24m. 30.8s; 2. M. Evans/J. Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5)+22.9s; 3. J. Williams/D. Roberts (Hyundai i20 Rally2)+31.5s; 4. C. Black/J. Morton (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 47.3s; 5. G. Pearson/D. Barritt (VW Polo GTi R5)+3m. 48.2s; 6. J. Ford/N. Shanks (Citroen C3 Rally2)+4m. 58.3s; 7. K. Davies/O. Davies (VW Polo GTi R5)+5m. 26.6s; 8. M. Kelly/W. Atkins (Skoda Fabia R5)+5m. 35.5s; 9. A. Purcell/S. Buckley (VW GTi R5)+7m. 22.6s; 10. J. Dalton/G Jones (Darrian T90 GTR)+7m. 28.3s.