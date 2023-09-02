Healy hungry for more after impressive Diamond League run 

It says much about the step forward Sarah Healy has taken this year that a seventh-place finish in a Diamond League, in the second fastest time of her career, could leave her with a what-if feeling, but that was the case for the 22-year-old Dubliner in Xiamen, China today.

After a swift early pace in the 1500m, with 400m covered in 62 and 800m in 2:07, Healy got slightly detached from the leading pack, but the European U-23 silver medallist dug in over the second half to claw her way up to seventh, her 4:01.48 behind only the Irish U-23 record of 3:59.68 that she ran in the world semi-final less than a fortnight earlier. The race in Xiamen was won by Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu in 3:56.56.

“I left a bit out there, given how I finished,” said Healy. “The first half was quite fast and I think I got a fright and then, in the last 300m, I realised I could have been hanging on to the pack in front. But I closed pretty well. It’s my second fastest ever and I’m pretty happy with it, I just need to be more confident on this stage and assert myself.”

Healy will close her season with the Fifth Avenue Mile in New York next weekend, but first up is her graduation from UCD on Monday. Reflecting on last month’s World Championships, where she finished eighth in the semi-final, missing the final by two spots, she said: “I was really happy with it but it made me realise how competitive I am because I was happy with it for two days then I felt, ‘I want to be in the final next year.

“But this year is a big step forward, confidence-wise, and it almost took the full season to build the confidence. Hopefully next year I’ll start off ready to go and go into my races more aggressively. Overall, I’m very happy with the year.”

Healy started the year with a fracture in her foot, sustained at the European Cross Country in December, but she has risen to a new level over the summer, becoming just the third Irishwoman in history to break four minutes for 1500m. With her studies complete, she moved across the water to train with Olympic and world silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson in Wigan, under the guidance of coaches Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows.

“It does feel like I’ve adjusted seamlessly (to the new setup) and that’s a credit to my old coach, Eoghan (Marnell), in helping me make the move,” she said. “He’s given me the best foundation I could ask for to go into any new training and I’m so grateful now that I have that. Trevor and Jenny are adding to it.”