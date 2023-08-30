Coco Gauff wins teenage battle against Mirra Andreeva to advance in New York

The sixth seed, still only 19, had to come from behind to beat Laura Siegemund in a drama-filled three-setter on Monday, but she had a far more gentle work-out this time on Arthur Ashe.
Coco Gauff wins teenage battle against Mirra Andreeva to advance in New York

Coco Gauff beat fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva. Pic: John Minchillo/AP

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 19:42
Andy Sims

The original teenage star beat the new kid on the block as Coco Gauff knocked 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva out of the US Open.

Gauff, who burst onto the scene when she beat Venus Williams on her way to the fourth round at Wimbledon aged 15, ousted the Russian rookie 6-3 6-2.

The sixth seed, still only 19, had to come from behind to beat Laura Siegemund in a drama-filled three-setter on Monday, but she had a far more gentle work-out this time on Arthur Ashe.

Gauff is fast becoming a live contender for the title this year having won 13 of her 14 matches since losing in the Wimbledon first round to fellow American Sofia Kenin.

She lost a first-set tie-break against Andreeva at this year’s French Open but came back to win in three.

Gauff said: “I just learned then to be aggressive, because if you give her something she is going to take advantage.

“She has a great future in front of her – I think she is going to be back on this stage many more times.”

There was another home success in New York when Taylor Townsend beat Brazilian 19th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (1) 7-5.

More in this section

CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA Kaden Groves wins stage four of Vuelta a Espana in sprint finish
Inside the medal factory: A chat with Rowing Ireland's high-performace director Inside the medal factory: A chat with Rowing Ireland's high-performace director
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers Confirmed: Daniel Whelan becomes the first Irish NFL player since 1985
US OpenWomenPlace: UK
<p>TWO IN A ROW: Team Alpecin's Australian rider Kaden Groves (L) celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place followed by Team Ineos' Italian rider Filippo Ganna (C) and Team Totalenergies' Belgian rider Dries Van Gestel (R) after the fifth stage of the 2023 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain. Pic: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Eddie Dunbar forced to abandon Vuelta as Groves takes stage win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd