Road Bowling: Storming finish earns final spot for Collins

SHANE COLLINS put in a storming finish to edge past John A Murphy in the Munster Junior C semi-final at Clondrohid.

That win puts him into the Munster final against Jimmy Quilligan at Grenagh to secure the last place in next weekend’s All-Ireland finals at Killea in Waterford.

At Killea all four Irish provinces will be represented as well as North America and Britain, with three titles on offer: Junior C, Novice I and Novice II.

The Munster campaign has thrown up some sensational contests, but winning the most extensive and competitive province is no guarantee of success. Last year there was no Munster winner at Fenor.

Murphy made an explosive start at Clondrohid. He won the first shot by 30m and raised a bowl after five to light at the Black House. He extended his lead with a great sixth throw to the Bell Inn. He was two full shots in front after his seventh to the double gates. Collins started to clawback what looked virtually insurmountable odds from there.

After two over the hump he had the lead under a bowl. Murphy was still in control until he made a mistake with his 12th, which brought the lead under a bowl. He followed with a big 13th, but it missed the second last bend.

Collins went out with a massive 14th, cutting the lead to 70m. Murphy had just 35 for the last shot. Collins closed with a huge bowl, Murphy made a gallant bid to follow, but missed it by 12m.

Brian O’Driscoll won the Munster Novice I final at Bantry, beating the talented David O’Brien by two bowls of odds. He was a bowl clear after five shots. He pushed that closer to two bowls after another three. He continued to add more odds in an imperious performance.

Earlier in the week he beat Michael Ahern in the Munster Novice A final at Jagoes Mills. He raised a bowl after two towards O’Brien’s cross. Ahern came back with a great bowl through the cross, which O’Driscoll beat by just a metre after he made a mistake with his fourth one.

Ahern kept in touch in the next few. O’Driscoll pushed almost a bowl clear again, but Ahern dug in and kept the lead under a bowl till the power station.

Michael O’Driscoll carries the Munster Novice II title to Killea. In quick succession he beat David Desmond in the overall Munster final at Ballinagree, having seen off Paul Twomey in a sensational Novice D final at Béal na Bláth.

In the overall final, Desmond opened strongly, reaching Mangan’s lane in two to go almost a bowl in front.

He lost ground with his third shot, but he stretched clear again. He beat big fourth and fifth throws from O’Driscoll past the McCarthy’s lane. O’Driscoll’s sixth bowl broke right and he was now a full bowl behind.

O’Driscoll rescued the situation with three big shots in succession from McCarthy’s that won him his first lead by just a metre. They were locked together in three more past the bridge.

Off a one-metre lead there, O’Driscoll fashioned a famous win. He made full light with his next shot to gain a good advantage. He increased his lead with his next and followed with another super one towards the line, which pushed him a bowl clear.

His Munster Novice D final win against Paul Twomey was a far tighter affair.

He edged Twomey in the brilliant opening shots and gained a big lead with his fourth to the Bull’s Gate. Twomey regained the lead with his next throw and they were locked together to the end. Both were unlucky to miss the line with their second last. O’Driscoll then produced the winner from hind bowl.

Timmy Murphy won the Joe Bowen Cup final at Whitechurch, beating Andrew O’Leary in the last shot and Noel Gould by a bowl of odds.

This turned into a duel between Murphy and O’Leary as Gould never hit the front.

Aidan Murphy had a second win over Martin Coppinger in eight days when he won their Mother Hegarty Cup tie by a bowl at Lyre. This was close till the final quarter, when Murphy began to edge clear.

He raised a bowl with a big 11th shot past the rose bed, which effectively sealed it.

Timmy McDonagh was very sharp in his win over Denis O’Sullivan in the Jim O’Driscoll Cup at Ballincurrig. He gained a vital advantage when O’Sullivan missed up the short straight. O’Sullivan continued to press, but when McDonagh opened the last bend in 15 it was effectively over.