Daniel Whelan set to become the first Irish NFL player since 1985

Ireland could have its first NFL player in nearly 40 years when the new season gets underway next weekend.
Daniel Whelan, who grew up in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, looks set to be the starting punter for the Green Bay Packers when they get their campaign underway against the Chicago Bears on September 10.
Whelan moved to California as a 13-year-old and quickly excelled at American Football. He was the starting punter for UC Davis from 2017-21.
He had been signed as a free agent by the New Orleans Saints last year before being released before the season started.
The 24-year-old played with the DC Defenders in the XFL earlier this year before being picked up by the Packers this summer.
On Monday, Green Bay unexpectedly released last season's punter, veteran Pat O'Donnell, leaving Whelan as the sole punter on the roster,
The Packers have the chance to sign someone else before Tuesday's 9pm deadline, but it is expected that Whelan will start the season opener having impressed in pre-season.
Should he do so he will become the first Irishman to play in the NFL since Dublin-born Niall O'Donoghue lined out for the St Louis Cardinals in 1985.
O'Donoghue spend eight years in the league playing for the Buffalo Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Cardinals.