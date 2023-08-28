Women's Irish Open, US Open and rematch of Eubank Jr and Smith: your sport on TV this week

Don't Miss: The KPMG Women's Irish Open takes place this week. For the second year in a row that tournament takes place at Dromoland Castle with a prize-fund of €400,000. A number of Irish players will be taking part in the tournament with all eyes on Cavan's Leona Maguire who won the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan a few months ago and was just named on Team Europe for the Solheim Cup. Live on RTÈ and Sky Sports Golf.

Set the Sky Box: The US Open is the final grand slam event of the year. Last year's champion Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to claim the title since Pete Sampras in 1990. 20-year-old Alcaraz returns to Flushing Meadows as Wimbledon champion. Last year's women's champion Iga Swiatek will be hoping to defend her title. Live on Sky Sports.