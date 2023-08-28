Women's Irish Open, US Open and rematch of Eubank Jr and Smith: your sport on TV this week

The KMPG Women's Irish Open is back in Dromoland Castle with Leona Maguire leading the way for the Irish. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are seeking to retain their titles at the US Open and Chris Eubank Jr is looking for revenge when he take on Liam Smith again at the Manchester Arena. 
Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 12:40
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: The KPMG Women's Irish Open takes place this week. For the second year in a row that tournament takes place at Dromoland Castle with a prize-fund of €400,000. A number of Irish players will be taking part in the tournament with all eyes on Cavan's Leona Maguire who won the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan a few months ago and was just named on Team Europe for the Solheim Cup. Live on RTÈ and Sky Sports Golf.

Set the Sky Box: The US Open is the final grand slam event of the year. Last year's champion Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to claim the title since Pete Sampras in 1990. 20-year-old Alcaraz returns to Flushing Meadows as Wimbledon champion. Last year's women's champion Iga Swiatek will be hoping to defend her title. Live on Sky Sports. 

Streaming Pick: As the League of Ireland is coming into the business end of the season, you can follow all the action on LOITV. St Pats sit just four points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers while at the other end Cork City and Sligo Rovers are battling to keep out of the relegation zone. 

Monday August 28

1.30pm, Vuelta a España, Stage 3 (cycling), Eurosport 1

3pm, US Open, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena

5.30pm, Salernitana v Udinese, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

6.30pm, Getafe v Alavès, La Liga, Premier 1 & LaLigaTV

7.45pm, Cagliari v Inter, Serie A, TNT Sport 1

8.30pm, Rayo Vallecano v Athlètico Madrid, La Liga, Premier 1 & LaLigaTV

Tuesday August 29

1.30pm, Vuelta a España, Stage 4 (cycling), Eurosport 1

3.30pm, US Open, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena

8pm, Galatasaray v Molde, Champions League Qualifier, TNT Sports 1

8pm, Panathinaikos v Sporting Braga, Champions League Qualifier, TNT Sports 2

8pm, Young Boys v Maccabi Haifa, Champions League Qualifier, TNT Sports 3

8pm, Salford City v Leeds, EFL Cup, Sky Sports Football

Wednesday August 30

1.30pm, Vuelta a España, Stage 5 (cycling), Eurosport 1

3.30pm, US Open, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena

4.30pm, South Africa v Australia, 1st T20, Sky Sports Mix

5.30pm, England v New Zealand, 1st T20, Sky Sports Cricket

8pm, PSV Eindhoven v Rangers, Champions League Qualifier, TNT Sports 1

8pm, AEK Athens v Royal Antwerp, Champions League Qualifier, TNT Sports 2

8pm, Copenhagen v Rakòw Czestochowa, Champions League Qualifier, TNT Sports 3

Thursday August 31

10.30am, Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, ODI, TNT Sports 2

12.30pm, European Masters, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf    

1.30pm, Vuelta a España, Stage 6 (cycling), Eurosport 1

3.30pm, US Open, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena

4pm, Women's Irish Open, Ladies European Tour, RTÈ 2 & Sky Sports Golf

4.45pm, Champions League group stage draw, Champions League, TNT Sports 1 & uefa.com

5.30pm, England v Sri Lanka, Women's 1st T20, Sky Sports Cricket

7pm, Switzerland Diamond League, Athletics, RTÈ 2

Friday September 1

10.30am, Melbourne Women v Collingwood Women, AFL, TNT Sports 1

12pm, Italian Grand Prix Practice, F1, Sky Sports F1 

12.30pm, European Masters, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

1.30pm, Vuelta a España, Stage 7 (cycling), Eurosport 1

4pm, Women's Irish Open, Ladies European Tour, RTÈ 2 & Sky Sports Golf

4.30pm, South Africa v Australia, 2nd T20, Sky Sports Mix

5.30pm, England v New Zealand, 2nd T20, Sky Sports Cricket

3.30pm, US Open, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena

5.30pm, Sassuolo v H Verona, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

6.30pm, Càdiz v Villarreal, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier 1

7.30pm, Borussia Dortmund v Heidenheim 1846, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

7.45pm, Roma v Milan, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

8pm, Nantes v Marseille, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 2

8pm, Luton v West Ham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

8pm, Wigan v Salford RD, Super League, Sky Sports Action 

9pm, Almerìa v Celta Vigo, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier 1

Saturday September 2

10.15am, Hawthorn v Essendon, AFL, TNT Sports 4

11.15am, Italian Grand Prix Practice and Qualifying, F1, Sky Sports F1 

11.30am, European Masters, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12pm, China Diamond League, Athletics, BBC 2

12.30pm, Sheffield Utd v Everton, Premier League, TNT Sports 1

12.30pm, Sunderland v Southampton, Championship, Sky Sports Football

1pm, World Seniors Matchplay, Darts, TNT Sports 3 & TNT Sports 4

1pm, Real Sociedad v Granada, La Liga, LaLigaTV

1.30pm, Vuelta a España, Stage 8 (cycling), Eurosport 1

2pm, England v Sri Lanka, Women's 2nd T20, Sky Sports Cricket

2.30pm, Connacht v Ulster, Women's Interprovincial Championship Third place play-off, TG4

3pm, Warrington v Castleford, Super League, Sky Sports Action

3pm, Women's Irish Open, Ladies European Tour, RTÈ 2 & Sky Sports Golf

3.15pm, Real Madrid v Getafe, La Liga, LaLigaTV

3.30pm, US Open, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena

4.45pm, Munster v Leinster, Women's Interprovincial Championship Final, TG4

5pm, Ciryl Gane v Serghei Spivac, UFC, Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2

5.30pm, Alavès v Valencia, La Liga, LaLigaTV

5.30pm, Brighton v Newcastle, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

5.30pm, M'gladbach v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5.30pm, Bologna v Cagliari, Serie A, TNT Sports 3

6pm, Walker Cup, Golf, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith, Boxing, Sky Box Office

7.35pm, Sligo Rovers v Wexford Youths, Women's Premier League, TG4

7.45pm, Napoli v Lazio, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

8pm, Monaco v Lens, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 3

8pm, Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, LaLigaTV

Sunday September 3

6.05am, Brisbane Lions Women v Richmond Tigers Women, AFL, TNT Sports 1

11.30am, European Masters, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

12pm, Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

12pm, Toulouse v Clermont, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 3

12.30pm, South Africa v Australia, 3rd T20, Sky Sports Mix

12.30pm, Grand Prix of Catalunya, MOTOGP, TNT Sports 3

12.30pm, Italian Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1

1pm, World Seniors Matchplay, Darts, TNT Sports 3 & TNT Sports 4

1pm, Girona v Las Palmas, La Liga, LaLigaTV

1.30pm, Vuelta a España, Stage 9 (cycling), Eurosport 1

2pm, Lille v Montpellier, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 3

2pm, Club Championships (TBA), TG4

2pm, Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

2pm, England v New Zealand, 3rd T20, Sky Sports Cricket

2pm, Burghley Horse Trials, Equestrian, BBC 2

2.30pm, Women's Irish Open, Ladies European Tour, RTÈ 2 & Sky Sports Golf

3.15pm, Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, LaLigaTV

3.30pm, US Open, Tennis, Sky Sports Arena

4.05pm, Nice v Strasbourg, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 3

4.30pm, Arsenal v Man Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

4.30pm, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5.30pm, Atlètico Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga, LaLigaTV

5.30pm, Torino v Genoa, Serie A, TNT Sports 2

5.30pm, Inter v Fiorentina, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

5.30pm, Walker Cup, Golf, Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm, Empoli v Juventus, Serie A, TNT Sports 1

7.45pm, Lyon v PSG, Ligue 1, TNT Sports 2

8pm, Osasuna v Barcelona, La Liga, LaLigaTV

