Irish women’s 4x400m team can reflect on world final with pride

It wasn’t everything they were hoping for, but overall, no one could call this result anything but a success.

For the Irish women’s 4x400m team, the world final in Budapest on Sunday night was one they will reflect on with pride. Yes, they finished towards the back – eighth of nine teams in 3:27.08 – but to have been here at all, when they lined up as the 16th quickest on rankings, meant they closed a memorable championships for the Irish with justified pride.

With Rhasidat Adeleke unavailable – the 20-year-old struggling with fatigue and other physical issues following her fourth-place in the individual 400m earlier in the week – expectations were low, but on Saturday the Irish quartet knocked them out of the park, qualifying for the 4x400m final by finishing fourth in their heat.

In the final, pitched in against the sprint superpowers, Sophie Becker led them off with another strong leg, just as she had done in the heats, handing over to Roisin Harrison, who lost a couple of positions but maintained contact with the field, passing on to Kelly McGrory.

Sharlene Mawdsley took the baton from her at the back of the field and again ran a storming final leg, her sixth race of an exhausting week.

“People are all a bit tired in the legs today, it was probably 2 or 3am before any of us got to sleep with the adrenaline after yesterday," said Becker.

“But coming out on that track, with the energy from the crowd, looking up and seeing so many Irish flags, it was just electric. It gave me so much energy to get out of those blocks. You can always count on the Irish for showing up. It gave me goosebumps."

Mawdsley added: "I gave it my all, absolutely everything in those races. I left my heart out there, did all I could do, and I'm very grateful my body was able to do it."

World Athletics Championships, Women’s 4x400m Final.

In a championships that started with disappointment for Dutch star Femke Bol, with a fall late in the mixed relay, the 400m hurdles champion produced an inspired final leg, hoisting her nation from third up to first, denying Jamaica right near the line and clocking 3:20.78.

Elsewhere, Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen turned in a brilliant, battling performance to fight his way to gold in the men’s 5000m, overhauling Spain’s Mohamed Katir in the dying strides to defend his world title in 13:11.30.

The 22-year-old repeated his feat at last year’s championships, shrugging off defeat in the 1500m to rise back to the top.

“I was very tired,” he said. “I tried to save my energy and I knew if my tactics were better than my competitors I would have a chance, and that’s what happened. My body is just getting over a virus so it’s not a very good situation to be in. It is a bit bittersweet this week, but this is a good way to end.”

The women’s 800m saw an upset as Kenya’s Mary Moraa lowered the colours of Olympic and world champion Athing Mu, the US star leading the field until the home straight when she had to give way to Moraa, who clocked 1:56.03, with Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson winning her third straight silver at a global championships and Mu taking third.

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed gold in the women’s high jump, soaring over 1.99m, while India’s Neeraj Chopra added the world title to his Olympic gold, throwing 88.17m to deny Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem (87.82m).