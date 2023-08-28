Motorsport: Power and Breen storm to dominant Carrick on Suir victory

Waterford’s Keith Power and his Shanagolden co-driver Mikey Breen (Ford Fiesta R5) took a start-to-finish victory in the Carrick on Suir MC Rallysprint at the Waterford Airport Business Park.

They finished 20.9 seconds ahead of the Honda Civic of Wexford’s James Bradley, who apart from the opening run, opted to compete without a co-driver. The father and daughter crew of Wexford’s Tomas and Hannah O’Rourke (Mitsubishi Lancer E9) took a late third place, 2.9s further behind.

Conditions on the morning’s first run over the 1.6km predominantly tarmac course with just a short section on gravel, were wet and slippery. Power’s all-wheel traction Fiesta R5 coped best and was 3.7s faster than Bradley with Piltown’s Adam Grace (Honda Civic) a fine third - considering it was only his second rally outing (his first on the Raven’s Rock Rally earlier this year only lasted a stage and half before he retired with mechanical trouble) he was just a fraction of a second behind Bradley as O’Rourke and fellow Wexford driver Tommy Foley (Honda Civic) rounded out the top six.

Extending his lead to 9s on the second run Power was in control but was also aware that a spin could prove costly. Bradley in second was closely pursued by Grace and O’Rourke.

Conditions improved and the roads dried out for the third run where Power went 12.5s ahead of Bradley, who edged 3.3s ahead of Grace with O’Rourke and Foley following behind.

On the penultimate run Power set the fastest stage time of the day and went on to take the laurels. Bradley took a deserved second and O’Rourke slotted into third on SS3 and secured the spot on SS5 from a brave Grace, who went on a harder tyre for the final run.

Down’s Gareth Greer (Speedcar Xtreme) won the Buggy category 1.2s in front of Cork’s Alex Loftus (Casmat Buggy).

Elsewhere, Tyrone’s Jason Mitchell (VW Polo GTi R5) took a final stage victory in the Dunman Centra Davagh Forest Rally in Cookstown finishing 26.1s ahead of the Ford Fiesta R5 of Derry’s Jordan Hone with early leader Tyrone’s Mark Donnelly (VW Polo GTi R5) 6.7s further behind in third. Reigning forest rally champion Patrick O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) held second for the opening two stages only to retire with fuel pump issues.

Meanwhile, following a steward’s decision into the an appeal relating to last week’s Cork Forest Rally, the Cork crew of Tommy Cronin/Derek Butler (Toyota Aygo) have been excluded from the results. They were originally shown as provisional winners of the J1000 category.

The appeal was lodged by the entrant of Car No. 302 crewed by Tommy Moffett/Domhnall Lennon (Toyota Aygo). The decision stated that the car of Cronin/Butler breached the technical regulations and created an unfair advantage, the Cloyne/Mallow pairing were each suspended for sixty days and Cronin was fined €750. While both were reminded of their right to appeal the decision, the time frame for notifying of “Intention to Appeal” passed without being exercised.

Subsequently, the J1000 results of the Cork event were finalised, resulting in a win for the Donegal/Cork crew of Jack Harris/Aaron O’Regan (VW UP) with Moffett/Lennon second, Moffett won the series.

Carrick on Suir MC Rallysprint, Waterford: 1. K. Power/M. Breen (Ford Fiesta R5) 7m. 29.5s; 2. J. Bradley (Honda Civic)+20.9s; 3. T. O'Rourke/H. O'Rourke (Mitsubishi Lancer E9)+2.8s; 4. A. Grace/L. Grace (Honda Civic)+27.9s; 5. T. Foley/A. Dunne (Honda Civic)+29.7s; 6. M. Lonergan/K. Regan (Honda Civic)+36.2s.

Buggies: 1. G. Greer (Speedcar Xtra) 7m. 37s; 2. C. Nelson (Casmat Buggy)+0.9s; 3. A. Loftus (Casmet Buggy)+1.2s.

Dunman Centra Davagh Forest Rally, Cookstown: 1. J. Mitchell/P. McCrudden (Volkswagen Polo GTi R5) 33m. 05.8s; 2. J. Hone/P. Hone (Ford Fiesta R5)+26.1s; 3. M. Donnelly/S. Ferris (VW Polo GTi R5)+32.8s; 4. N. Devine/L. McIntyre (Mitsubishi Lancer E9)+1m. 27.0s; 5. N. Henry/J. Rowan (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2m. 10.0s; 6. D. Cairns/M. Preston (Skoda Fabia R5) +2m. 17.5s.